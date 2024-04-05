Cassper Nyovest added a touch of gospel to his new song with Nomfundo Moh and Msaki

The rapper impressed many when he retired his signature braggadocio style of rap to worship his creator in his verse for Umusa

However, not everyone was moved by Mufasa's lyrics, saying the verse wasn't his best work

Cassper Nyovest shared a gospel-influenced verse in his song with Nomfundo Moh. Images: casspernyovest

Cassper Nyovest's transition into Christianity birthed a new-found interest in gospel and worship songs as he delved into a new chapter in his life. A proud Christian, the rapper delivered a stellar verse for Nomfundo Moh's song, Umusa, and surrendered all to his creator.

Cassper Nyovest delivers gospel-influenced verse

Nomfundo Moh recently released her latest single, Umusa, and brought together two musical powerhouses, Msaki and Cassper Nyovest, to do what they do best - breathe life into music.

An unexpected collaboration that somehow worked far beyond listeners' expectations, it was Cassper's verse that became a standout element for his ability to bridge hip hop and gospel to drive the message home.

A born-again Christian, the Tito Mboweni hitmaker prays through his lyrics and blends his spirituality with his signature rap style, making for an incredible listening experience.

Twitter (X) user sahiphop247 shared a snippet of Cassper's verse:

Mzansi weighs in on Cassper Nyovest's verse

Netizens were moved by Mufasa's verse and gave it a huge thumbs-up:

Pm_kukuterian2 was impressed:

"Smooth and clean."

ElricShEiGo was stunned:

"Cassper did something incredible on this song."

_kevin_808 praised Cassper:

"@casspernyovest is a poet. Your words!"

Eish, but some listeners weren't feeling the verse:

Adolf_H325 wasn't feeling it:

"I'll pass with the church vibes."

FuturePrezidet said:

"His verse is pure trash!"

waytoo_laidback complained:

"I need that 'Monate Mpolaye,' 'Ba mnandi abantu ba bantu,' 'Ngud' Cassper back."

Cassper Nyovest campaigns for award win

In more Cassper Nyovest updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper campaigning for the Metro FM Music Awards.

Mufasa's 2023 album, Solomon, is nominated in the Best Hip Hop category, and he asked his supporters to cast a vote for him.

