Thobeka Majozi shared an adorable video of her son Khotso showcasing his soccer skills, hinting at a potential future in the sport

Fans praised Thobeka for her mothering while others compared her to her ex Cassper Nyovest's new wife

Mzansi couldn't believe how much Khotso had grown and marvelled at his impressive soccer skills

Anyone who follows Thobeka Majozi knows she is a dedicated mother to her adorable son Khotso. The media personality recently gave her fans baby fever when she shared another video with her baby boy.

Cassper Nyovest’s baby mama Thobeka Majozi shared a cute video with her son. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

Cassper Nyovest and Thobeka Majozi's son shows off his soccer skills

Khotso might decide to follow in his famous father's footsteps one day, but he is currently excelling at football. The young star recently showcased his unmatched skills in a video shared by Thobeka Majozi on her page.

Taking to her Instagram page, the doting mom shared an adorable video while spending some quality time with her baby boy. She captioned the video:

"You never know if you can actually do something against all odds until you actually do it.”– American retired soccer player and coach, Abby Wambach."

Fans react to Thobeka Majozi's sweet video

Fans love seeing Thobeka Majozi in her mommy element. Many are still comparing her to her ex-boyfriend Cassper Nyovest's new wife Pulane, saying she is way better.

@lesego_yellow said:

"Bexx indeed does it better "

@samkello commented:

"I wish Nyovi marries you as his second wife"

@ne_sh_ly added:

"The consistency in hiding ubuso buka boy is on a 100 ngiyanivuma."

@mac_reee said:

"Always on a boss move"

