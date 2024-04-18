Blxckie confirmed that he has a collaboration with A-Reece in the works set for release

Coming from touring America with Dreamville rapper, Bas, the Yex4 hitmaker is ready to give the people what they want

Fans can't wait to hear Baby Jackson, and have already declared it an instant hit

Blxckie confirmed that he would release a song titled 'Baby Jackson' with A-Reece. Images: blxckie_, theboydoingthings

Source: Instagram

Blxckie announced that he has new music on the way with frequent-collaborator, A-Reece. Coming from an epic tour with Bas, Blxckie revealed that his song, Baby Jackson, would be released soon.

Blxckie announces song with A-Reece

One of Mzansi's hardest-working musicians, Blxckie, has new music on the way, on top of doing shows all around the world and collaborating with some famous artists.

Speaking on Instagram live, the rapper announced his new song with A-Reece, Baby Jackson, which is expected to drop at the end of April 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

This would be his second release in April following All Faxx, which already has the streets buzzing with excitement.

Recently, Somnyama starred in music videos for his song with Nigerian singer, Mayorkun titled Lose Control, and before that, he delivered visuals for 4 AM with Sosh Plata hitmaker, Loatinover Pounds.

As he gears up for another collab with Reece since Paradise 2, Blxckie revealed that the song has been sitting in the vault for some time. Should he not release the track, Blxckie encouraged his supporters to hurl insults at them for selling them dreams.

Kreative Kornerr shared the recording of Somnyama's live stream:

Mzansi reacts to Blxckie's announcement

Fans are ecstatic and can't wait for new music from Blxckie and A-Reece:

skiinnyswankkfrmdao was convinced:

"It's going to drop for sure, guys. I know my dawgs don't wanna get dissed!"

its_3cco was amped:

"It's about to go down!"

_ragey_sa_ said:

"About time!"

prettyboii_swayyy wrote:

"I can’t diss Blxckie; I've got too much respect for that broer."

andile.khumalooo posted:

"We're ready!"

lioncubrsa_ cheered Blxckie on:

"Blxckie, you've made it!"

A-Reece shoots his shot for Emtee collaboration

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to A-Reece requesting to collaborate with Emtee for his upcoming album.

A Big Hustle concludes the finishing touches on DIY 3; Reece shot his shot for a chance to work with his former label mate again.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News