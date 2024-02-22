Blxckie is set to join Bas on his upcoming tour in the USA

The Ye x4 hitmaker was announced as one of the special guests for the Dreamville rapper's album tour

Mzansi cheered Blxckie on, saying he was destined to take over the world's stages

Dreamville rapper Bas announced Blxckie as a special guest for his upcoming USA album tour. Images: Twitter/ blxckie_ and Instagram/ bas

Blxckie has been announced as one of the special guests for Dreamville rapper Bas' upcoming tour in the United States of America. The Dangerous hitmaker and his supporters are ecstatic at the news, with fans saying he is carrying the South African hip hop industry on his shoulders.

Blxckie to join Bas on USA tour

Dreamville rapper, Bas, recently announced the tour for his newly-released album. The Tribe hitmaker will be travelling all across America and chose one of our South African faves to breathe life into the tour.

Our boy Blxckie, having recently collaborated with Bas in a song called U-Turn from his album, will be joining the Costa Rica hitmaker as a special guest alongside Reuben Vincent and Hoosh.

Not only that, Bas announced that he would be releasing their song's music video soon. The tour officially kicks off on 3 March 2024 in Dallas, Texas and ends in New York on 9 April 2024.

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Somnyama shared the tour poster with his followers:

"God is good, always."

Mzansi shows love to Blxckie

South Africans were ecstatic over the news and congratulated Blxckie, praising his work ethic.

Previously, fans showed love to Somnyama after he bagged a major endorsement and hailed his hustle.

Blxckie's DJ, DJDdoubleD said:

"Real hip hop to the world! Let’s get it."

seid4don praised Blxckie:

"The greatest obviously doing great things!"

JayFromVenda predicted:

"Blxckie is so gone, he's not coming back after this tour. Full-on international star after this."

sinethembaaaaaa admired Blxckie:

"Your hard work, Somnyama, is very evident. Keep up the energy."

YoungBloodSA64 wrote:

"Congratulations, boy! Put Durban on the map, my G!"

Bikomfident posted:

"You were made for the big stages, dawg. This is your time!"

