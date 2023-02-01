Social media went up in flames when world number one Beyoncé Knowles announced the dates for her world tour

Fans quickly looked up the schedule to see when the queen will be performing in their cities or countries

Africans were crushed when they realised that there was no show scheduled for the entire continent

Beyoncé Knowles finally confirmed that the highly anticipated world tour is happening this year.

Beyoncé Knowles's fans have reacted to being left out on the 'Renaissance World Tour'. Image: @beyonce.

Source: Instagram

The star shared the dates of cities where she will be performing but some fans are not happy that she left Africa out.

Fans react to Beyoncé leaving Africa out

The world is celebrating that Beyoncé Knowles is making a major comeback after a seven-year hiatus. The singer announced that she will be blessing her fans around the world with shows.

The Broken Hearted Girl hitmaker headed to her Instagram page to share the news with her millions of fans. Many headed to her website to check when she will be visiting their cities or countries.

Africans were gutted when they found out that they are not on the list. Many expressed anger over their fav not touring in Africa.

Africans react to Beyoncé leaving them out

Social media users have expressed disgust over the matter, shooting Beyoncé to the top of the Twitter trending list.

@Champiemalio said:

"Of course, world tour means US and Europe ..."

@RenaissanceWT commented:

"Beyoncé's shows in Latin America, Asia, Oceania and Africa will reportedly be announced at the end of the year and will take place in 2024. Stay tuned for updates! ."

@luhlanganiso commented:

"If Beyoncé comes to South Africa, I will take out a loan. I missed Global Citizen and I cannot miss another concert ."

