The 'Big Brother Titans' (BBTitans) had the first elimination round this past Sunday, January 28, 2023

The fans of the newest edition of the 'Big Brother' Franchise saw their two favourites, Sandra and Theo, voted out of the house

Many have since taken to social media to react to the eliminations. One person said: "Sandra may have survived the evictions if more Nigerians were watching this show"

'BBTitans': Sandra and Theo were voted out of the 'Big Brother' House. Images: @BigBroAfrica

A little over two months left before a lucky Big Brother Titans contestant walks away with a whopping $100 000.

Sandra and Theo missed their chance to become the winners of the show as they were recently voted out of the Big Brother house.

Theo and Sandra speak out following BBTitans eliminations

Speaking about her elimination, Sandra said she never expected it. The TV star also opened up about her BBTitans highlights.

“There’s been so much. My first highlight would be walking into the house the way I did, about the wager task, I never thought I could do something with my hands and get creative. I wasn’t expecting to go out. You know the vibes. I’m always fire. I was stepping on toes and cracking necks," she said as quoted on dstv.com

Theo mentioned that he had his best moments, but he also has regrets, which include being confrontational too early in the show.

"Maybe I could have handled things a lot better. I wanted to stay a little longer."

