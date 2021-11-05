Emtee is floating on cloud nine after receiving news of his SA Hip Hop Award nomination for his fan favourite album, Logan

The rapper is sharing the Best Male Award category with hip hop heavyweights such as Costa Titch, Blxckie and Big Zulu

The Roll Up hitmaker took the time to thank the people who made this recognition possible, none other than all of his adoring fans

Emtee is in the running to take home three major awards at Mzansi's biggest hip hop awards. The rapper was overflowing with gratitude and took the time to share a few words about the nomination.

Emtee reacts to news of his SA Hip Hop Award nomination. Image: @emteethehustla

Source: Instagram

Logan was an absolute hit with Emtee fans and his nominations at the 2021 SA Hip Hop Awards are proof. SA Hip Hop Mag reports that the rapper's name has been put in the running to win Best Male, Best Album of the Year and Artist of the Decade.

Emtee already has a few SA Hip Hop Awards to his name but the recognition is always so reassuring. The rapper took to Twitter to thank his loyal fans for pushing his music to where it is now. He wrote:

"Never doubted the love from the masses. Ever!"

The support came pouring in as fans responded to the tweet. Some reassured him that he was deserving while others made sure that votes kept climbing.

