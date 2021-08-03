DJ Maphorisa Trends After Dropping Fire Verse on 'Izolo': "Phori Created Havoc"

DJ Maphorisa is trending on social media for dropping one of the hottest verses in his and Tyler ICU's new music video for their hit Izolo

Phori and the Amapiano producer also feature Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca on the video that has been viewed more than 462 000 times on YouTube since it dropped last Friday

Madumane's fans have praised him for giving them one of the best verses in an Amapiano song this year

DJ Maphorisa is trending for all the right reasons. Phori has been praised for his fire verse on his and Tyler ICU's smash hit, Izolo.

Madumane and Amapiano producer Tyler ICU dropped the music video for the track on Friday, 30 July. It has been viewed more than 462 000 times. The song also features Daliwonga, Mpura and Visca.

DJ Maphorisa is trending after dropping a fire verse on 'Izolo'. Image: @djmaphorisa

Source: Instagram

A fan of Maphorisa's took to Twitter to share a snippet of the video where DJ Maphorisa delivers the fire verse. @TiisetsoMok_ captioned his post:

"Verse of the year!!!"

Yanos fans flooded his comment section with their thoughts on the verse. Check out some of their comments below:

@Lesego_maluleka said:

"He respects the art and his experience in the game is showing off here."

@th3b0wss commented:

"Took me a couple of weeks to finally be able to catch the flow of that verse."

@eezyasakundwi wrote:

"Phori created havoc. I had to learn that verse."

@Reshow_Frans said:

"This verse definitely takes the cup, whatever bo Nomalanga did to him was necessary!"

@ManqobaShangase added:

"Lord Phori didn't have to go in this hard. And the visuals didn't have to be this cold."

DJ Maphorisa teases new Amapiano song with Focalistic

In other music news, Briefly News reported that DJ Maphorisa and Ke Star hitmaker Focalistic have been busy in studio making new music. Phori took to social media recently to tease his fans with the new Amapiano track they've been cooking in studio.

Madumane took to Twitter on Friday, 11 June to tease his upcoming single with the talented Amapiano star Focalistic. Besides the Ke Star hitmaker, the track also features Yanos producer and artist Mpura and Mellow and Sleazy.

According to Just Nje, Mellow and Sleazy are an up-and-coming duo signed to Phori's independent record label, BlaqBoy Music. Maphorisa captioned his post:

"Le Ready mara (Are y'all ready)???? @FOCALISTIC @MPURAPUDI Mellow n Sleazy."

