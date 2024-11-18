The popular series Youngins premiered the first episode of its second season last night on Showmax

A lot of fans are still struggling to come to terms with Tokollo's passing, feeling like his time on screen was way too brief

Fans have expressed their disappointment but are eager to see how justice will be served for their beloved character

Season 2 of Youngins kicked off last night on Showmax, and social media is buzzing with excitement and disappointment. The first episode was hard to watch, as it was packed with emotional moments, especially the heartbreaking death of Tokollo, who sadly lost his life due to smoke inhalation from a fire.

The second season of 'Youngins' will air tonight on Showmax. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

A lot of people on social media were really crushed when they realised that his character got killed off in the first episode. Some even said they would have preferred if he had just ended up in the hospital instead of dying.

Season 2 of Youngins was highly awaited

The much-anticipated Season 2 of the acclaimed series Youngins aired last night on Showmax. Excited fans keenly awaited its release. The relatable storylines and outstanding performances by the cast contribute to a great viewing experience.

Youngins continue to rank among the top 10 most-viewed shows on Showmax. This youth drama series has developed a considerable fan base and has received many nominations at esteemed award shows in South Africa. Although predominantly a youth show, the storyline relates to all ages. The show has been lauded for casting new actors such as Ayakha Ntunja.

The youth drama series is brought to life by the talented team at Tshedza Pictures. This production company is known for creating fantastic shows like Outlaws, The River and Adulting, among others.

People share sadness over Tokollo's death

A Twitter user named @Kgaliiey_ posted her disbelief over Tokollo's passing, mentioning that watching his death scene was really tough.

"Tokollo is really gone? Y’all can’t tell me the scene was not painful."

Fans were quick to express excitement

@Krugersville wrote:

"I can't believe it either."

@Phindile_Rsa commented:

"I really liked him too."

@Shukrani added:

"Fam, I am so shocked and in disbelief."

@Thembi_Bal1 wrote:

"I nearly cried bandla."

3 Characters killed off on The Wife

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that the viewers of The Wife took to social media to mourn the deaths of their favourite characters in the telenovela. Showmax dropped three more episodes of the soapie on Thursday morning, 30 December 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News