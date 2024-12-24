The American singer and songwriter Summer Walker trended once again on social media

The events company of Tomorrow Can Wait has recently given clarity regarding the booking of Summer Walker after she denied

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the statement the company released

Eish, it will be a while before Summer Walker comes to Mzansi after she revealed that the Tomorrow Can Wait event was fake.

Tomorrow Can't Wait releases a statement

Just a day into promoting the now-trending Tomorrow Can Wait three-day festival, many South Africans appear to be catching on to what they now believe is the second coming of the famous Fyre Festival.

Recently, the events company released a media statement clarifying the issue of American singer and songwriter Summer Walker denying being booked to perform in South Africa in 2025.

The media statement was captioned:

"After months of planning, we’ve encountered unexpected challenges that have led us to pause all festival activities and pull all promo materials. We’re committed to resolving this and will keep you updated. Thank you for your understanding."

See the statement below:

Netizens weigh in on the statement.

Shortly after the statement was shared on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Lungile_nje said:

"Not a single spelling error on site, I guess the 'Artistits' couldn't wait for 'Tommorrow', so you had to release the statement today."

@Rushe_C commented:

"You should’ve just disappeared."

@tshatsinde_m responded:

"Definitely ChatGPT inspired."

@FatsoAnunnaki replied:

"They’re moving like that fake TikTok doctor, the person behind this account is insane."

@PhixAlmighty mentioned:

"This statement was always ready. Yall just didn’t expect to be releasing it this soon before ticket sales. You just removed a paragraph where you would've said ul refund those who bought."

