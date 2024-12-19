Skomota Refuses to Perform After Event Booking, Mzansi Weighs In: “Why Do People Book This Guy”
- Skomota was recently spotted at an event flat-out refusing to perform after seemingly being booked
- The Limpopo entertainer stood backstage and turned down several pleas to hit the stage, and his behaviour had peeps in stitches
- Netizens are curious to know how Ngwana Sesi lands bookings in the first place without songs of his own
Only Skomota can attend an event and refuse to perform after being paid - or was he?
Skomota refuses to perform at event
The festive season is upon us and Skomota has several gigs lined up around the country, but it seems one event in particular rubbed him off the wrong way.
Ngwana Sesi recently attended a show where he was seen in a video standing backstage, refusing to perform.
In the clip, the famous ladies' man is seen shaking his head "no" while seemingly complaining to various event organisers.
Meanwhile, the MC is heard getting fans ready for Skomota's performance, which seemingly never happened due to unknown reasons. MDN News shared the video on their Twitter (X) page:
Mzansi weighs in on Skomota's video
Peeps were left guessing what could have transpired, with some curious to know what Skomota would perform without a song out:
ross_rori said:
"After Chris Brown, we are left to deal with the likes of Skomota. Imagine Skomota refusing to perform after witnessing a mega star do the most. Take this man back to the SASSA grant."
Inenekazi1 joked:
"What does he perform? A miracle?"
uuniversalmusic asked:
"What's he gonna perform?? No wonder he refused!"
Stevens76238032 was curious:
"Kganthe pila pila, why do people book this guy? What is so special about him?"
tebogosebs trolled:
"They might have forgotten to give him his medication."
Fortune30812381 posted:
"Something is not make sure."
Gumm_Zoro trolled:
"The main switch is down."
Skomota ignores fan in hilarious video
