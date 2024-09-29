Skomota was spotted having a lot of fun at a party where he was seated next to a woman in a video

The musician was being recorded at the moment he made his move on a woman, which ended up failing

Skomota and the woman in the video had tongues wagging on X as people speculated about the two

Skomota's recent public antics left many tongues wagging. The viral personality was spotted with a woman.

Skomota was with a woman, and he wanted to kiss her. Images: @MDNnewss / X

Skomota's interaction with the lady fascinated South Africa. People flooded the comment section of the video that circulated on x.

Skomota kisses woman

In a video posted by @MDNnnewss, Skomota was sitting at a party when he leaned to kiss a woman beside him. Watch the video by clicking here.

What you need to know about Skomota

Skomota rose to fame as a personality on social media who went viral for his unique dance moves.

The entertainer has since gone mainstream as he worked with the likes of Makhadzi and other musicians.

Skomota has also had many viral moments, as people are fascinated by his bizarre interactions with others.

SA amazed by Skomota

Many people commented on the video, making speculations about the dancer. Skomota had people raving.

@AlistairSibiya2 commented:

"Does that kid even know what's happening around him?"

@HerdsThemi said:

"Some ladies though yhow hai."

@Debra_wa_mzi wrote:

"Gurl was ready to kiss Skomota hle."

@FootballStage_1 speculated:

"I think this guy is harassing these ladies."

@khandizwe_chris remarked:

"I'm yet to understand Skomota's personality fully."

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

Briefly News previously reported that One thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

Trust Skomota to stir up a conversation online, even if he is just living his life and bothering nobody. From boarding private jets to spinning the decks with Mas Musiq, Mzansi is here for Skomota exploring life.

In a video shared by @bozzie_t, Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first.

