A man in a TikTok video had an amazing day because of a creator who was generous with his money

The gent on the short-form video platform went out to do a good deed for a stranger he met on the street

Many South Africans were touched by the heartwarming and inspiring video that went viral on TikTok

The men's exchange in a video left people inspired. He took part in a feel-good video after being stopped by a TikTokker.

A TikTokker bought a beanie from a man studying robotics to pay for his fees. Image @bigmankg

Netizens heard a snippet of the man's life story. Many viewers were touched by how the creator made a difference.

Man sells beanie for thousands

In a TikTok video, @bigmankg stopped a man and asked to buy his beanie for R400, but they settled on R600. The Tiktokker found out he was a robotics student and gave away an extra R1 400 for his monthly fees. The man also advised others to pursue studies in emerging fields such as AI because it is the future. Watch the video below:

SA moved by man

The sweet video of the older man moved netizens. Online users raved about the man who was still pursuing a higher education. Read the comments people below:

Sanele 14ZW commented:

"You can never be too old for education."

MANGHEZI GLEN said:

"Well done."

ChaliMingroz wrote:

"Wow, Madala, I'm proud of you. Robotics 🤖 Artificial intelligence wow."

🇬🇧👑KHUMO🇿🇦👑

Hebanna, Robotics? 😳 Wow

Shameela Cassim

God bless you always 🥰

Hazel gushed:

"He’s a smart smart man."

Les_Mo was inspired:

"I also wanna study robotics. His advice is proper."

