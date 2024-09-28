A man who works in the voice-over industry showed people that behind the scenes of his profession

People were in awe after the voice-over artist put on a familiar voice that some people recognised

The video of a young man hard at work left many people inspired by his impressive vocal talent

A young man in a TikTok video showed people what he does for a living. The clip proved that a lot goes into being a voice-over artist.

A TikTiok video shows a man who is a voice-over actor in SA at work. Image: @sinethevoiceartist

Source: TikTok

The TikTok video of the man went viral, as many recognised his voice. Peeps were in complete awe of the young professional.

Voice-over artist shows behind-the-scenes

In a TikTok video, the young man showed people that he is the mysterious voice behind some of the radio adverts in South Africa. Watch him at work below:

SA amazed by voice-over artist

Many people thought the young man was amazing. Netizens also began speculating about the adverts he has done. Read some hilarious comments from peeps below:

henniebecker commented:

"I'm today years old knowing this gentleman is the voice of radio adverts."

nqo_nqobile said:

"Finally, we found you, bro you have mother of voices."

Sam ⭐️ (king zøgs version) wrote:

"I think I hear your voice more than my own."

TV_Mashigo was in awe:

"Haii wena!😳 Ke wena vele. Your voice is so nice."

sarabi.xx added:

"I thought it was AI."

Kazi Jonas was amused:

"All I am thinking is all Vodacom ads."

