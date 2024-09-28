Voice-Over Artist Behind Some SA Radio Adverts Shows Himself In TikTok Video
- A man who works in the voice-over industry showed people that behind the scenes of his profession
- People were in awe after the voice-over artist put on a familiar voice that some people recognised
- The video of a young man hard at work left many people inspired by his impressive vocal talent
A young man in a TikTok video showed people what he does for a living. The clip proved that a lot goes into being a voice-over artist.
The TikTok video of the man went viral, as many recognised his voice. Peeps were in complete awe of the young professional.
Voice-over artist shows behind-the-scenes
In a TikTok video, the young man showed people that he is the mysterious voice behind some of the radio adverts in South Africa. Watch him at work below:
SA amazed by voice-over artist
Many people thought the young man was amazing. Netizens also began speculating about the adverts he has done. Read some hilarious comments from peeps below:
henniebecker commented:
"I'm today years old knowing this gentleman is the voice of radio adverts."
nqo_nqobile said:
"Finally, we found you, bro you have mother of voices."
Sam ⭐️ (king zøgs version) wrote:
"I think I hear your voice more than my own."
TV_Mashigo was in awe:
"Haii wena!😳 Ke wena vele. Your voice is so nice."
sarabi.xx added:
"I thought it was AI."
Kazi Jonas was amused:
"All I am thinking is all Vodacom ads."
Man uses voice-over skills to avoid debt
Briefly News previously reported that A TikTok user posted a hilarious video on her account, leaving South African online users in stitches.
In the clip uploaded by @paulmakz, a debt collector is calling. The recipient promptly hands the phone to one of their household members, who happens to possess the skills of a voice-over artist. The man humorously impersonates an automated phone voicemail system.
The man is truly talented, as he executed the act very well. The TikTokkers said they would love to have a voice-over artist in their household for instances like this.
