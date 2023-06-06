Rachel got Siya to do the voice-over on a makeup tutorial video that she recently did for a campaign

Siya's explanation of wifey's makeup regime was impressive and hilarious all at the same time

Mzansi people loved Siya's explanations and told Rachel that this was a brilliant idea

Siya Kolisi had Mzansi laughing over the way he explained wifey Rachel’s makeup routine. Getting a rough and tough rugby captain to explain makeup definitely made for a lekker laugh.

Rachel and Siya Kolisi did a makeup tutorial that had Mzansi in fits of laughter. Image: Instagram / Rachel Kolisi

Source: Instagram

Men can watch you do your makeup for years and still have no idea what is going on. Siya has definitely picked up on some things; we have to give him that!

Siya Kolisi explains wifey Rachel’s makeup regime in a hilarious clip

Rachel shared a video on Instagram of her doing her makeup and Siya explaining the process in a hilarious voice-over. These two are too funny.

Siya was shook when he saw Rachel fill in her eyebrows with the pencil, claiming it looked "painful". The only part he was really confident with was the foundation and blush, and that's actually pretty good for a guy!

Watch Rachel's makeup routine, but most importantly, listen to Siya's explanation:

Mzansi couldn't get enough of Siya's makeup tutorial

While people were impressed that Siya knew the little that he did, they couldn’t help but laugh at the things he did not. The Kolisi fam is the best!

Read some of the comments:

helen_smiiith is all for it:

“I need to get my husband to comment on my makeup routine ”

one23cheese_photography loved it:

“You have unlocked a new way of makeup tutorials!!!!! this is going to set the bar.”

Jenniferbala suggested:

“I think you need to hire him for future VOs. Love the natural look. ✨”

Sueduminy was finished:

“I’m dead”

jonker.hayley said:

“Just love it Your man is AWESOME and love that he has no qualms and is just himself! Gorgeous couple who make others feel good Blessings ”

Rachel Kolisi's adorable transformation into wonder woman by her daughter leaves South Africans smitten

In related news, Briefly News reported that in an utterly heartwarming moment, Rachel Kolisi, the wife of celebrated South African rugby player Siya Kolisi, shared a post about her daughter trying to make her look like Wonder Woman.

Keza used her props and stuck them onto her mother, Rachel's face. In the post, the heartwarming moment was that Kezi believes her mother possesses the qualities of a real-life Wonder Woman. South Africans couldn't help but be charmed by this delightful display.

This post is a testament to the power of a child's imagination and the unbreakable bond between a mother and daughter. Kezi's child's conviction that her mother possesses Wonder Woman's qualities touched viewers' hearts, sparking a wave of affection and smiles across the country. Peeps were delighted.

