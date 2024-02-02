This generous man decided to bless his girlfriend by paying her hefty university registration fee in full

TikTok user @sibonisodhlamini shared a video of him depositing the money into an ATM for his lady

Some laughed at the man, claiming she would use it for other things, while others clapped for his kindness

This man could see the stress his girlfriend was under, knowing that her university registration fees had to be paid. So, he paid them for her and shared his act of kindness as an example to others out there.

This man did not want his girlfriend to worry about paying her university registration fee. Image: @sibonisodhlamini

University fees are crippling, and most universities will not let you start studying until your registration fees are paid in full.

Generous man pays bae's university registration fee

TikTok user @sibonisodhlamini shared a video of him depositing a heap of cash into an ATM. He captioned the clip, letting people know that this was to pay his girlfriend's university registration fee.

His act of kindness got him over 25.4 thousand views on the video. Take a look:

Mzansi reacts to the cute video

While some had jokes, claiming she was going to use it to buy other things like a weave, many were inspired by man'san's generosity. He did a good thing!

Read some of the comments:

Gina Mbalenhle clapped:

"Well Done"

Kalakateni laughed:

“Iheee Dlamini you are drunk in love neh”

Hlubi said:

“Love ❤️is beautiful hle. Syambongela”

Zee joked:

“That time it's for a new weave Ngiyadlala nkosi yami ❤️❤️ yinhle into oyezinile.”

Johannesburg student shares stress of paying over R17k for university fees

Briefly News reported that university fees are ex-women's, and one Mzansi woman's heart sank when she needed to part ways with a couple of thousand to pay her outstanding fees.

Overcome with distraught, @TotoRN captioned the post:

"I’ve been shaking since noon."

According to Lemas Financial Services, higher education institutions raise their fees on the back of rising maintenance costs. Higher enrollment rates, the rand-dollar exchange rate, and the increase in academic and administrative salaries have also increased the cost of imported books and materials.

Source: Briefly News