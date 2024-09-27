Shebeshxt rehearses with a live band, and a video of the session shared by Musa Khawula has gone viral on social media

Fans react to the viral video with mixed opinions, with many expressing confusion or dislike for his music, while others from Limpopo show support

Shebeshxt recently returned to the spotlight after surviving an accident that tragically claimed his daughter's life

A video of controversial musician Shebeshxt rehearsing with a live band has gone viral on social media. Fans seemingly did not like the star's style of music.

Shebeshxt's rehearsal with a live band has gone viral. Image: Philip Maeta/Gallo Images

Source: Getty Images

Shebeshxt rehearses with a live band

Shebeshxt is stepping up his music game a notch. The star, who has been back in the limelight after surviving the fatal accident that killed his daughter, is now rehearsing with a live band.

A video of the Ambulance hitmaker rehearsing for his show with a live band was shared on X by the popular entertainment blogger Musa Khawula. The caption read:

"Shebeshxt rehearsing with a live band."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Shebeshxt's rehearsal video

Social media users have much to say about the star's viral video. Many seemed not to enjoy or understand his type of music. Others praised him for his talent.

@FootballStage_1 said:

"I fail to understand people who listen to his music."

@LimpopoDaddy commented:

"We Limpopo citizens are around of our talented irresponsible drunkard, this is going to be a hit for December when he's done cooking ❤️🥺"

@MdolombaNt81262 wrote:

"Whatever South Africans see in this boy, Lord, please may I never see it😂"

@zibusiso431 added:

"Why am I the only one who doesn’t know his music? 😅"

@takudzwasaburi wrote:

"No talent just RSA."

@Mandy_astar said:

"I don’t get the hype hey. He also looks like he needs some mental evaluation."

Shebeshxt enters his one-man show on a stretcher

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the South African rapper Shebeshxt recently rocked at his One Man Show event this past weekend.

Social media has been buzzing after the Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt became the talk of the town when a video of him on a stretcher at his One Man Show went viral.

