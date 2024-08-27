Shebeshxt is still mourning the tragic death of his nine-year-old daughter Onthatile, who passed away in a car accident in June

Shebeshxt shared that he recently got a second tattoo of his daughter's face as a tribute to her memory

Social media users expressed their condolences and support, with many sending love and strength to the grieving father

Shebeshxt is still mourning his nine-year-old daughter Onthatile, who passed away in a horrific accident in June. Shebe showed off another tattoo he got in honour of his late daughter.

Shebeshxt shared a picture of his new tattoo. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Shebeshxt gets second tattoo in honour of his daughter

Controversial singer Lehlogonolo Katlego Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt, is still reeling from his daughter's death. Shebe lost his daughter after he was in a car accident that left him with severe injuries.

The Ambulance hitmaker has been open about dealing with grief on social media. He shared that he sleeps himself to sleep and has been hurting since Onthatile's passing. Shebe recently revealed that he got another tattoo of Onthatile's face inked on his body. The post comes days after getting another tattoo on his leg. He wrote:

"I Miss U Every Second Of My Life😭😭😭 Until We Meet Again My Love😭😭💔😔Onthatile Gladys My Daughter❤️"

Mzansi reacts to Shebeshxt's heartbreaking post

Social media users continue to send love and strength to Shebeshxt. Many empathised with him after his post.

@Mrr Stoshh said:

"Sorry for your loss💔🕊️..may her precious soul rest in power🤍😭🤲🏽"

@Ouma Kgaoza Lamola Mojapelo commented:

"She's resting peacefully stay strong 🫂🫂"

@R Dee Shxta added:

"I miss her too... I'm going to make a song tribute to her😢😞"

@Sophy Lebza Baloyi said:

"Be strong and may her soul continue resting in peace 🕊️💔"

Nota Baloyi makes claims about Shebeshxt’s daughter’s death

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi had made some damning allegations about controversial rapper Shebeshxt's daughter Onthatile's tragic death. The outspoken star seemingly suggested that Shebe sacrificed his daughter.

Nota Baloyi is always trending for all the wrong reasons. The music executive recently left Mzansi at a loss for words when he accused Shebeshxt of performing child sacrifice rituals.

