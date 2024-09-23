The Limpopo rapper Shebeshxt made headlines once again after a clip of him went viral

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a video of the star entering his One Man Show on a stretcher

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their mixed reactions to the clip of the Ambulance hitmaker

The South African rapper Shebeshxt recently rocked at his One Man Show event this past weekend.

Video of Shebe's dramatic entrance at his show goes viral

Social media has been buzzing after the Ambulance hitmaker Shebeshxt became the talk of the town when a video of him on a stretcher at his One Man Show went viral.

The controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted the clip of the star's dramatic entrance on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"A look at Shebeshxt's entrance at his One Man Show."

Watch the video below:

Netizens have mixed reactions

Shortly after Musa Khawula shared the video on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Seeno__10 wrote:

"This is strange, despite losing his child in an accident just a few months ago, he's now engaging in a gimmick centred around the very same type of tragedy."

@lekoloanemanam2 responded:

"This boy is loved by the masses."

@nottokollo said:

"What a hug crowd."

@demajestic commented:

"Shebe doesn’t have haters because even those who claim to hate him secretly love him."

@TeamMogopa questioned:

"How does he feel about this gimmick of an event that took a life of his daughter?"

@GivenKruger tweeted:

"He reminds me of AKA, taking his shows extremely serious, always going beyond and giving it all like its his last perfomance. Shebe will go far if he continues like this."

Nota on Shebeshxt's daughter's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi said rapper Shebeshxt sacrificed his daughter Onthatile after her tragic death.

Social media users reacted strongly, with some condemning Nota's baseless accusations while others agreeing that Shebeshxt returned to the stage too soon without properly mourning. The incident has sparked a heated debate on the appropriateness of the accusations and Shebeshxt's handling of grief.

