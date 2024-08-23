Shebeshxt is gearing up for his One Man Show in September, and he even posted a video to promote it

However, the responses he received were from displeased netizens who told him to take a break from performing

The Ambulance singer is also gearing up to release a documentary, and he also promoted it in a similar style

Shebeshxt is gearing up for his one man show. Image: @official.shebeshxt

Ambulance singer Shebeshxt is gearing up for his One Man Show in September, and he even posted a video to promote it. The singer's concert will be taking place on 28 September 2024 at the State Theater in Pretoria.

Shebeshxt is also gearing up to release a documentary, but the news was not received with much enthusiasm.

Netizens share mixed reactions to Shebeshxt's video

Shebeshxt really went through a lot this year after losing his daughter Onthatile Chuene, in a horrific accident in June this year. He was also discharged from the hospital after getting seriously injured.

The clips sparked mixed reactions online, with people saying he should take a break from music and the spotlight.

@mrshezi said:

"He lost a lot in a short space of time, his daughter, car and weight; God speed to him."

@Mbegabulawe shared:

"Shame the dude has slimmed. He needs more time to recover."

@Magoro_om said:

"I’m convinced that South African artists don’t know what one man or woman show means."

kimmy_sa argued:

"Can people not judge the poor guy? Yes, he lost his precious little daughter, but at the end of the day, he can’t sit and mourn forever. He has to eat and has bills to pay and we all know this is how he earns his living."

Nota on Shebeshxt's daughter's death

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nota Baloyi said rapper Shebeshxt sacrificed his daughter Onthatile after her tragic death.

Social media users reacted strongly, with some condemning Nota's baseless accusations while others agreed that Shebeshxt returned to the stage too soon without mourning properly.

The incident has sparked a heated debate on the appropriateness of the accusations and Shebeshxt's handling of grief.

