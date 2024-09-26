“Born to Be a Groovist”: Gogo Effortlessly Jives to Ama Gear, Mzansi Loves It

A local grandmother found joy when she danced to the local track Ama Gear by Dlala Thukzin, featuring Funky QLA and Zee Nxumalo, in a TikTok video

As she danced, the older woman closed her eyes and pulled facial expressions, an indication that she was feeling the infectious beat

Many members of the online community loved that the gogo could happily express herself through dance

A gogo found her groove when she danced to a local track. Images: @nomali_ngcobo

Dancing knows no age limit. It's a timeless way to uplift spirits and bring joy to anyone, no matter their years. One grandmother proved just that, wowing online viewers with her impressive moves and infectious energy.

A grooving gogo

Using the handle @nomali_ngcobo on TikTok, Nomali Ngcobo uploaded a video on the social media platform of an older woman dancing to the popular song Ama Gear by Dlala Thukzin, featuring Funky QLA and Zee Nxumalo.

The gogo was feeling the music, closing her eyes and making facial expressions as she busted her moves.

Mzansi loves the gogo's dance moves

Thousands of social media users rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts on the gogo's groovy dance moves.

@anelissa_m laughed when they said:

"Born to be a groovist, forced to be a stay-at-home mom."

@_noluh jokingly spoke about their parent:

"My mom was found shaking."

@thalita_dearest wrote in the comment section:

"You see how she did it effortlessly? Very demure. Very mindful. Very cutesy."

@mila_bee told the online community:

"It’s nice to see our parents happy and letting loose."

@athenkosintleko commented on the woman's choreography:

"It's the way she moves along with the beat. I love it."

In love with the dancing, @tshego_bless.20 shared:

"She even dances better than the owner of the song."

Gogo faces the consequences of grooving hard

In another story, Briefly News reported about a gogo who showed off her dance moves and felt the after-effects of her entertaining actions.

The TikTok video showed the older woman tired and sleeping on a chair under a tree, exhausted from the previous day's events.

