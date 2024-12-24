Summer Walker recently called out the Tomorrow Can Wait event after being added to the lineup

The singer revealed that she was not booked to perform; however, she expressed her interest in coming to South Africa

That was all the confirmation fans needed to declare the event a scam, while others joked that the promoters humiliated the country

Summer Walker confirmed she was not booked for the Tomorrow Can Wait event. Images: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby, Prince Williams/WireImage

Eish, it will be a while before Summer Walker comes to Mzansi after she revealed that the Tomorrow Can Wait event was fake.

Summer Walker speaks on Tomorrow Can Wait fest

Just a day into promoting the now-trending Tomorrow Can Wait three-day festival, many South Africans appear to be catching on to what they now believe is the second coming of the famous Fyre Festival.

The event, which is slated for April 2025, added some of the world's biggest stars to the roster, including Miss Lauren Hill and Gunna, who recently landed in Mzansi. However, one star caught on to their act.

Taking to her Twitter (X) page, Girls Need Love Too hitmaker, Summer Walker addressed her alleged booking after seeing her face on the posters, saying she had no knowledge of the event:

"I was not booked to be at tomorrow can wait fest, it’s fake, but I can't wait to come to South Africa for real."

The event received coverage across various social media platforms as influencers gathered to bring hype to what is now believed to be a fake festival:

Mzansi reacts to Summer Walker's message

Netizens are in stitches, convinced that the event is a scam:

CFC_Jay12 was confused:

"What do you mean that you were not booked? We were already preparing ourselves."

Paballo_maseko_ said:

"Imagine getting caught on your first day of the scam. Didn’t get the chance to even sell some tickets."

BibiMbangula was stunned:

"I cannot believe the day we have had as a country."

Sandile_K14 joked:

"That lineup looked suspicious the minute I saw Lauryn Hill. Lol, SA will continue to be fertile land for scammers; Bushiri thrived here for a reason."

