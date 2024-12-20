Mzansi sports minister Gayton McKenzie said his department is working hard to bring Formula One to South Africa

Seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton previously stated that he wants to race in South Africa, and McKenzie is keen to make his dreams come true

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they are excited by the prospect of bringing the high-octane sport to Mzansi

South African sports minister Gayton McKenzie said the department is working on a bid to host a Formula One race in Mzansi.

The minister said South Africa is ready to host the high-octane event and is keen to see racers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen show off their skills to local fans.

Lewis Hamilton, seven-time F1 world champion, wants to compete in South Africa. Image: Kym Illman/Getty Images and Vince Mignott/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Seven-time world champion Hamilton has previously stated that he wants to race in Mzansi, and McKenzie believes the event will join the Cape Town Sevens Series on the local sporting calendar.

Gayton McKenzie wants F1 on the streets of Mzansi

McKenzie speaks about South Africa's F1 plans in the tweet below:

According to SportsBoom, McKenzie said the country is prepared to host the high-octane event while there are still dreams of hosting Dricus du Plessis' UFC title defence in February 2025.

McKenzie said:

"Hosting Formula 1 is not just an expense: it's an investment. Tourism will boom, employment opportunities will be created, and sponsors will rush in to be part of the event. Lewis Hamilton, you said you had a dream to race in South Africa; I'm standing here to tell you that we will not rest until your dream comes to a realisation that you will race in South Africa."

Mzansi fans are excited

Mzansi motorheads reacted on social media to say they are excited to see the world's best drivers show off their skills on Mzansi shores.

Zee Ngcambu wants McKenzie to step up:

"Minister, can you do a follow-up on our boxing? Sport is your mandate, and we do not want the neighsayers to comment about neglecting that sport."

Sue Eyre Clarke backs McKenzie:

"This would be amazing. Lewis is the GOAT, and he has been a champion. I'd love to see him racing here. Keep up the good fight, Gayton."

Gavin Byl has doubts:

"While it would be great to have it in SA. Would there be 250 000 people plus who would afford those prices to go to an F1 race? F1 is a business, not a charity. The cheapest weekend package will easily be about R10/12k per person."

Lee-Ann Snell Lyen is excited:

"Gayton Mckenzie, you couldn't have said it any better! Lewis Hamilton is the only driver that ever mentioned F1 return to Africa, and hopefully, the race will be in South Africa with a street circuit in Cape Town! It will be a dream come true to have F1 here!"

Mureeda Wally Le Roux offered their support:

"Oh, my minister. I would work for free to help in any way I can to get F1 here and during such an event. What an experience it will be."

