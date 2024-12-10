Deputy mayor Eddie Andrews said Cape Town executives are still in discussions about hosting Dricus du Plessis’ next UFC title match

Andrews said the city wants to host the title match, despite reported doubts from UFC over the lack of a roof on Cape Town Stadium

Local netizens voiced their disapproval on social media, saying that Dricus deserves to defend his title on home soil

South Africa’s UFC champion Dricus du Plessis wants to defend his title on home soil, and Cape Town’s deputy mayor, Eddie Andrews, said the city wants to host the future fight.

The middleweight champion will defend his title against American Sean Strickland in February 2025, and the Mother City still hopes they can host the fight despite reported doubts from UFC.

Cape Town wants to host Dricus du Plessis' title defence in February 2025. Image: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC.

Source: Getty Images

According to reports, UFC organisers said Mzansi could miss out on hosting the match as they do not have a stadium with a roof.

Eddie Andrews wants UFC in Cape Town

Du Plessis is preparing for his next title defence, according to his Instagram account:

According to SportsBoom, Andrews said the city is determined to host the MMA International Fighter of the Year’s next match.

Andrews said:

“We definitely want Dricus to defend his title here on the continent and in Cape Town. We are engaged in discussions, though nothing has been finalised yet. We want the people of Cape Town to enjoy what we have to offer.”

Fans want to see Du Plessis defend his title on home soil

Local fight fans said on social media that Du Plessis deserves to fight on home soil and believe the city that recently hosted the Sevens Series would be ideal.

Billy Van Vuren backs the idea:

“The champ should defend his title in his home country.”

Susan Kruger is pessimistic:

“These big organisers will not come to South Africa, that is for sure.”

Wieckus Lotz asked a question:

“Why are they not fighting in South Africa?? Dricus is the champion??”

Ulric Gordon made a suggestion:

“If they want a roof, give them the Good Hope Centre!”

Anton-Bryan Munro says organisers must step up:

“Put afdak guys, come on!!!!”

