PSL side Cape Town City are looking to bounce back after four consecutive defeats in the league

Eric Tinkler’s side is currently 13th on the log, while their last victory came against SuperSport United on Saturday, 28 September 2024

Local football fans said on social media that City should consider making a coaching change after the club spent heavily in the off-season

Despite four consecutive defeats in the PSL, Cape Town City is still confident it can turn its season around.

The Cape Town side is 13th on the log after celebrating the last of their two victories on Saturday, 28 September 2024.

Coach Eric Tinkler was expected to make a bigger splash in the PSL this season after signing several new stars, including French striker Amadou Soukouna.

Cape Town City are confident they can bounce back

City confirmed their latest defeat on Twitter (X):

According to a Briefly News at City, the club is confident it can turn its fortunes around after losing 1-0 to Sekhukhune United, which also brought in new players.

The source said:

“During the off-season, the team brought in many new faces, and so far, results have not met expectations. Despite this, the club is still confident that they can turn things around, as there is still a lot of football to be played. Besides new players still needing to adapt, there have been a few injuries, and there is genuine confidence in the side.”

Fans suggest a change to Cape Town City

Local football fans said on social media that City should consider changing coaches after the club struggled despite bringing in many new faces.

Gwanyana Mqamu says City needs a change:

“Comitis needs to look at Tinkler’s contract, what kind of coach gets all the players he needs and fails to make a formidable team.”

MrVee Gee Magagula is not a fan of Tinkler:

“Outdated coach that is now too comfortable to Cape Town City. The management must show him the door and get a new coach so that they can compete.”

Wilson Saindi backs Tinkler:

“He will bounce back.”

Thato Nkululeko Mkwanazi says City should be doing better:

“After buying so many players, he should have got a striker after they sold Mayo.”

Lwazi O Gantule says City has no excuses:

“He bought quality players, but he fails to use them.”

