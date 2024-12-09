Decorated Mzansi coach Pitso Mosimane has signed former Cape Town City striker Masoud Juma at Iranian side Esteghlal FC

The South African coach recently joined the Iranian side that is eighth in the log after four victories in 11 matches

Local football fans praised Mosimane on social media, backing the former Mamelodi Sundowns tactician to be a success in Iran

South African coach Pitso Mosimane brought in former PSL striker Masoud Juma to add firepower to Iranian side Esteghlal FC.

The former Cape Town City striker joined Mosimane’s side on a short-term deal until June 2025, after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al-Jabalain Football Club.

Esteghlal FC coach Pitso Mosimane has signed Kenyan international striker Masoud Juma. Image: Angel Martinez/FIFA and official_masoud_juma/Instagram.

Since taking over at the Iranian side, Mosimane has begun a revival at the club, which currently sits eighth after four wins in 11 matches.

Pitso Mosimane signs Kenyan striker

Esteghlal FC announced Juma's arrival on Instagram:

Mosimane hopes the 28-year-old Kenyan striker will bring a fighting spirit to the squad, having played across Africa and Asia during his career.

In 2018, Juma played matches under Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy at City, where he scored one goal before being released from the club.

Fans have high hopes for Pitso

Local football fans praised Mosimane on social media, saying the experienced coach could be a success at the Iranian side.

Zenani Zama Mhlongo hopes for the best:

“God bless jingles.”

Sphile Bheshwini Nongalo asked a question:

“Why is he not signing any South African players?”

Grootman Wa Malaity made a suggestion:

“Pitso sign Mofokeng, I want to see something.”

Klaas Samadula is happy:

“Congratulations.”

Vezuthando Mjuqu is a fan:

“Esteghlal FC got winning problems this season.”

Lindo B Sithole praised Pitso:

“Son of the soil. Keep the flag flying higher and higher.”

La Siya has a wish:

“He must buy Percy Tau from Al Ahly.”

Marques Jafta admires Pitso:

“Best coach in Africa.”

BigLaw Cars backs Pitso:

“Well done, coach. Keep up the good work.”

Matome Elemon Makwala says Pitso is doing well:

“He is cooking this one; he knows good food.”

