Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was spotted alongside a popular South African Bishop who offered him prayers amid links with Barcelona

The South African international is said to be a transfer target for the Spanish La Liga giants after his performance for the Sea Robbers caught their attention

The content of the Bishop's prayers for the Bafana Bafana sparked different reactions from fans on social media

Popular South African Bishop Moratehi Sekete was spotted offering prayers to Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng as Barcelona rumours continue to make the headlines.

Since being promoted to the first team, the 20-year-old has been the face of rising stars in the Premier Soccer League, and his performance has caught the eyes of top clubs in Africa and Europe.

Barcelona are said to have sent some of their scouts to watch the South African international as he's seen as a potential who has enough talent to play for the club.

Bishop Moratehi Sekete commits Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng to God amid recent report linking the Bafana Bafana star to Barcelona. Photo: @orlandopirates.

Bishop Sekete commits Mofokeng to God amid links with Barcelona

In a viral video shared by ballgame_sa, Bishop Sekete was seen praying fervently while holding hands with Mofokeng.

The Senior Pastor at House of Praise Ministries International is one of the popular men of God in South Africa. He's known for being a football lover and always retweeting Pirates posts on X(formerly known as Twitter).

In the video, he is seen donning an Orlando Pirates jersey and praying for Mofokeng to go international and surpass past South African legends like Doctor Khumalo.

Bishop Sekete admitted in his prayers that it took years to see talents like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in football, and he's glad that South Africa is seeing another top-talented footballer rise.

Fans react as Bishop Sekete commits Mofokeng to God

mohau_cr7 said:

"Barca contact coming 🔥🔥🙌"

young_blippy_ wrote:

"I'm proud of you🙌❤️❤️❤️ god answered your prayers Don't miss a chance ❤️"

mamakachulu implied:

"Amen, we pray for supernatural sustenance."

bogosimorojele shared:

"Barcelona here we gooooooo."

mdu_mhlabathi commented:

"Pray for him, Sekete Sama thousand..🔥🙌"

mabicahh reacted:

"Amen, we appreciate you Man of God, young stars Mofokeng needs spiritual guidance far more than anything because his talent is not protected without the blood of Christ❤️"

tswaka_ responded:

We blv in u Boi as a country all teams we got nothing Bt love for u..... God bless u 🙌❤️

matlugedi_mokone wrote:

"He is generational talent, his kind comes every 10 or twenty yearfter Teenage Dladla, Chiefs has to wait for the year 2000 to see Jabu Pule. After Diego Maradona, it took over a decade for Lionel Messi to rise and be that talent that Argentina has been waiting for over a decade for Messi to rise and give joy to the millions of Argentinians. It is dangerous to compare emerging talent with former greats, although Moruti Sekete means well, but Ortega couldn't fulfill or reach his potential, because he compared to Maradona, a great player Ortega, but expectations can be negative."

Pirates coach ‘approves’ Mofokeng’s move to Barcelona

In a related publication, Briefly News reported that Orlando Pirates coach Joseph Makhanya wants Mofokeng to play for a top team like Barcelona.

The South African tactician claimed the Bucs youngster has all it takes to play for the La Liga giants.

