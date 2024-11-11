South African coach Pitso Mosimane hopes Esteghlal Khuzestan FC can show their fighting spirit after winning his first match in charge of the Iranian side

The former Mamelodi Sundowns mentor suffered three losses after agreeing to become Esteghlal's coach till the end of the season

Local football fans backed Mosimane on social media, saying the decorated Mzansi coach has all the skills to be a success in Iran

Five-time PSL-winning coach Pitso Mosimane hopes Esteghlal Khuzestan FC can build on his first win as the club's new tactician.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns coach wants to see the Iranian side's fighting spirit after they beat Mes Rafsanjan FC on Saturday, November 9, 2024.

Pitso Mosimane has won his first match as the coach of Iranian side Esteghlal Khuzestan. Image: Yasser Bakhsh and Michael Regan/FIFA.

Mosimane joined the Iranian side on Thursday, 24 October, after suffering relegation for the first time while coaching Saudi Arabian side Abha FC.

Pitso Mosimane questions Esteghlal's spirit

Mosimane picked up his first victory in Iran, according to the tweet below:

According to the Tehran Times, Mosimane said his side suffered injuries at the start of the season, but is determined to prove his worth at the club.

Mosimane said:

"So many key players have been sidelined due to injury, but I would rather concentrate on the current team than protest the situation. We are like soldiers and want to get out of the situation. The only thing that makes me worry is the mentality of the players. Can they fight and win?"

Fans back Mosimane

Local football fans backed Mosimane on social media, saying he has the skills to succeed in Iran, while others said the coach only took the job for money.

Otshepeng Tshepi Martins backs Mosimane:

"Jingles is good. Just give him time to form a winning way."

Aubrey Vukeya congratulated the coach:

"Congratulations on the first win; it was a long time coming.".

Fala Moremoholo hopes for the best:

"Fabulous win, sir Pitso; all the best in upcoming games."

Masipa Kekana ays Pitso has the skills to thrive:

"Pitso has experience in all challenging situations."

Mothipa Tladi predicted Pitso's next move:

"After this job, he can rest and focus on something different from football. I think he is like Gavin Hunt; they have been coaching for long and are tired."

Pitso Mosiamane suffers relegation for the first time

As reported by Briefly News, decorated South African coach Pitso Mosimane suffered relegation for the first time in his career at Saudi Arabian side Abha FC.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly coach could not save Abha from demotion in Saudi Arabia after finishing 16th in the log last season.

