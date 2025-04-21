The South African UFC middleweight champion has reportedly pulled out of UFC 317 due to injury

His much-anticipated title bout against Khamzat Chimaev, scheduled for International Fight Week, is now in doubt

With Du Plessis out, the UFC may look to Islam Makhachev or another star to headline the June event

South Africa’s UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis may not feature in the main event at UFC 317, with fresh reports suggesting he has picked up an injury that could delay his highly anticipated title defence.

South Africa’s Dricus du Plessis celebrates UFC 312 win over Sean Strickland in Sydney on 9 February 2025. Image: Saeed Khan/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Injury blow ahead of Las Vegas main event

The 31-year-old, who captured global attention after defeating Sean Strickland in February at UFC 312, was expected to defend his belt against undefeated contender Khamzat Chimaev in June. The fight was set to headline International Fight Week in Las Vegas, one of the premier dates on the UFC calendar. However, veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole has reported that Du Plessis has sustained an injury, throwing his involvement in serious doubt.

“I’m hearing Dricus du Plessis is injured,” Iole wrote in a recent piece.

“If that’s accurate, a bout between Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t headline IFW.”

UFC yet to confirm official changes

While the UFC has not released an official statement, the development has sparked widespread speculation about potential changes to the June event. The timing of the injury is particularly disappointing for both the organisation and fans, as this clash had long been billed as one of the most exciting matchups of the year. Du Plessis, who is riding a wave of momentum, was last in action on 9 February 2025 in Sydney, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Strickland to retain his title. Chimaev, who will turn 31 in May, last fought in October 2024, beating Robert Whittaker by first-round submission in Abu Dhabi.

Alternate plans and fan frustration

The UFC may now turn to lightweight champion Islam Makhachev to headline the card, should Du Plessis be unable to compete. Makhachev’s dominant performances have made him a reliable draw, and the promotion may look to him to keep the June event on track. For Chimaev, it is another frustrating delay in a career marked by brilliant performances and unfortunate interruptions. As fans await official confirmation from Du Plessis’s camp, many are left disheartened by the news. The potential clash between two of the most aggressive and talented fighters in the division had the makings of a modern classic. UFC 317 still includes a flyweight title bout between Alexandre Pantoja and Kai Kara-France, but organisers may now be scrambling to add another big name to salvage the card’s appeal.

Dricus du Plessis has reportedly pulled out of UFC 317, delaying his title defence against Khamzat Chimaev. Image: Joan Ramobrata.

Source: Getty Images

