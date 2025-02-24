UFC President Dana White has announced Khamzat Chimaev as the next contender for the middleweight title

Chimaev's aggressive wrestling style presents a formidable challenge for Dricus du Plessis

The outcome of Du Plessis vs Chimaev will have significant consequences for the middleweight title picture

Following his successful title defense against Sean Strickland at UFC 312, Dricus Du Plessis set his sights on a legacy-defining fight against UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira.

Du Plessis, who has openly admired Pereira’s striking abilities, sought to cement his dominance by challenging one of the most feared fighters in the UFC today.

However, his hopes were quickly tempered by announcement that Khamzat Chimaev was next in line for a middleweight title shot.

Dana White’s Decision

Despite Du Plessis' desire to face Pereira, the UFC has opted to pit him against Khamzat instead.

Chimaev, an undefeated fighter known for his relentless wrestling and aggressive fighting style, presents a different but equally daunting challenge for the South African champion.

White’s decision aligns with the UFC’s efforts to maintain competitive balance in the middleweight division, prioritizing matchups that ensure fair title contention.

Caio Borralho’s Reality Check on Pereira’s Striking

Middleweight contender Caio Borralho weighed in on the matter, emphasizing the difficulty Du Plessis would face against Pereira.

He suggested that Pereira’s elite striking could be too overwhelming for Du Plessis, making the proposed super fight a potentially dangerous endeavor.

The comment,

Poatan would kill him

Echoed across the MMA community, reinforcing the belief that Du Plessis would be better off focusing on his current division before venturing into the light heavyweight realm.

A Formidable Test

With the fight against Pereira sidelined for now, Du Plessis is now preparing to face Chimaev in what is expected to be a blockbuster clash.

Chimaev, undefeated and known for his dominance on the ground, will test Du Plessis’ ability to handle high-pressure grappling scenarios.

While Du Plessis has showcased remarkable resilience and striking ability, Chimaev’s suffocating wrestling game could prove to be a significant challenge.

Implications for the Middleweight Division

The outcome of Du Plessis vs. Chimaev will have major implications for the middleweight hierarchy.

If Du Plessis successfully defends his title, he may regain momentum toward a potential super fight with Pereira in the future.

However, a Chimaev victory would usher in a new era for the division, potentially setting the stage for more high-profile matchups. As anticipation builds for this clash, fans and analysts alike will be closely watching how Du Plessis adapts his strategy against a relentless grappler like Chimaev.

Dricus du Plessis Plans South African Fight

Briefly News previously reported that Dricus du Plessis, the UFC middleweight champion, expressed his strong desire to fight in South Africa after successfully defending his title against Sean Strickland at UFC 312 in Sydney.

The 31-year-old South African fighter stated that he would prioritize a Fight Night in South Africa over competing in events like International Fight Week. Du Plessis has long dreamed of fighting in Africa and thanked the Minister of Sports, Arts, and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, for his support in promoting sports in the country.

