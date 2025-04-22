South African MMA star Dricus du Plessis has responded sharply to Khamzat Chimaev’s derogatory comment about his reported injury

Du Plessis is the current UFC Middleweight Champion after defeating Sean Strickland and was expected to defend his title against Chimaev at UFC 317 event in June

The tension between the two MMA stars has escalated following Russian-Emirati fighter’s controversial reaction on social media

South Africa's MMA star Dricus du Plessis has clapped back at Khamzat Chimaev after the derogatory comment made by the Russian-Emirati fighter about his injury news.

The 31-year-old is still the talk of the moment in his division, basking in the euphoria of defeating Sean Strickland in Sydney in February to retain his belt.

The UFC middleweight champion has been looking forward to defending his title against Chimaev at UFC 317, but it looks like the title defense fight between the two might not happen at the event as the South African is reportedly injured.

Chimaev is one of the most in-form fighters in his division and has a flawless 14-0-0 record in his UFC career so far, but he's yet to get the chance to fight for the middleweight belt.

Chimaev reacts disrespectfully to du Plessis' injury news

On hearing the news about the injury to du Plessis, Chimaev took to his handle on X (formerly known as Twitter) to drop a reaction to the news.

The report about the South African fighter's injury didn’t sit well with the Russian-Emirati MMA star, who didn’t hold back in his reaction.

"This guy's biggest bulls*it," Chimaev wrote on X.

The UFC has yet to release an official statement about du Plessis' injury affecting the event in June, but fans and Chimaev are already displeased with the injury news going viral on social media and in the MMA space.

Du Plessis bites back at Chimaev

Du Plessis didn’t sit back or stay silent about the distasteful reaction from Chimaev, as he's someone known not to ignore disrespectful comments toward him.

The Mzansi fighter immediately fired back at his prospective opponent on the same social media platform.

DDP brought out receipts from their last six UFC fights over the past three years, showing that Chimaev had three fights against Nate Diaz, Paulo Costa, and Robert Whittaker canceled due to injuries.

"Let’s take a look at the last +-2.5 years and tell me who’s bullsh*tting," the South African UFC champion tweeted.

If du Plessis is unable to make it to UFC 317, there are other fighters lined up who are anticipating a fight with Chimaev.

Source: Briefly News