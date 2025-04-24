Dricus du Plessis Clears the Air on Injury Rumours and Upcoming Fight Announcement
- Dricus du Plessis denied injury rumours, calling them “entertaining” but false, and confirmed he never pulled out of a fight as no June bout was officially signed
- The UFC middleweight champion affirmed his status, stating he's fully fit, focused, and in control of when and who he fights, confidently reminding contenders to “just show up"
- A fight announcement is coming soon, with du Plessis teasing upcoming details and assuring fans that he and the UFC have already agreed on a date and opponent
Dricus du Plessis, the reigning UFC middleweight champion, has addressed the rumours surrounding his alleged injury that circulated in recent days.
The South African fighter took to Instagram to dispel the claims, expressing his frustration with the speculative reports while reaffirming his commitment to his career.
Dricus du Plessis addresses the rumours
In a candid post, du Plessis made it clear that the stories about a shin break and other injuries were entirely false.
He referred to the rumours as "entertaining" but clarified that there was no truth behind them. The UFC star explained that he and the organisation had already discussed potential fight dates and opponents, dismissing claims of any fight cancellations.
“I found it very entertaining, unfortunately none of it is true. Myself and UFC already discussed a fight date and opponent," du Plessis wrote.
He further emphasised that the scheduled June fight had never been officially signed, so any reports suggesting that he had pulled out were simply inaccurate.
Champion’s mindset: Dricus ready for the next challenge
Du Plessis also reiterated his position as the champion of the middleweight division, emphasising that he is fully focused on his next bout.
"I'm the champion," he proudly declared, addressing both fans and critics alike.
"I know when I fight, you as a contender just show up when we tell you to."
This confident stance underscores du Plessis' unshaken belief in his ability to defend his title and continue his rise in the UFC ranks.
The South African fighter’s social media post serves as a message to both his supporters and competitors: he is ready and prepared for whatever challenges lie ahead.
What’s next for Dricus du Plessis?
While he did not provide specifics about the upcoming fight, du Plessis assured his followers that an official fight announcement would be made soon.
Fans eagerly await confirmation of his next opponent, with many speculating on who the UFC star will face in his title defence.
The timing of this announcement has only increased the anticipation surrounding du Plessis' next fight.
