A group of six boys was filmed passing a rugby ball to each other in succession, impressing people across South Africa

The gent who shared the clip lives an active life and shares clips of himself chilling with his friends and working out

Mzansi loved the clip and complimented the young men for their teamwork, while showing love to the sport

A group of young boys playing rugby and flexing their co-ordination had SA feeling proud. Images: slimewaylo/ TikTok, South_agency

A gent and his buddy filmed themselves playing rugby outside a house, and people across Mzansi were mesmerised by how well they worked as a team. The clip the gent shared showed him and his five buddies passing a rugby ball to each other as if they were on a pitch. One moment the ball is in a dude's hands, and before you blink, it's in another's.

A very active life

TikTokker slimewaylo shared the clip. According to his TikTok account, the young gent has ambitions of being part of the under-16 Springbok club. There are a couple of posts on his account that show his interest in the sport. One of the posts shows him playing a practice match and dodging his opponent's moves.

Watch the video below:

Keeping fit is key

One thing that's a definite when it comes to the gent who shared the video is that he loves to keep fit. Most of the videos on his TikTok account have documented his 30-day fitness challenge that he has shared. The exercise challenge involved him doing 10 dips every day. Some of his videos even showed off his muscles.

Fitness is the name of the game for one of the rugby boys. Image: Maskot

The videos he shared after the challenge were more about his life and the fun he gets up to with his friends. One clip shows his buddies dressed in school uniforms and dancing, while another shows a skit of him being offered some food at a friend's house. One clear thing is that the gent can balance his sports life and have a good time.

South Africans loved the teamwork shown in the clip shared.

Read the comments below:

Peter Airl™️ 🇿🇦 said:

"The world is not ready for the next Rugby World Cup 🔥"

Nkanyiso sibisi rugby boy🏉❤️. mentioned:

"Like me and my friends, the things that we do on our community."

Vvii_d_1999 commented:

"Not me worried if a car was gonna crush y'all or intercept the pass💀😔"

mello shared:

"RIP to that yard of grass."

the one and only dee posted:

"This is why SA is the best in rugby."

AoBaKwE... said:

"Current Boks squad were found shaking💀"

Enigma mentioned:

"Its more than just a game."

