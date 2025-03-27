Rassie Erasmus admitted he nearly overlooked Makazole Mapimpi's potential due to early mistakes, including consecutive knock-ons, in 2018

Assistant coach Mzwandile Stick discovered Mapimpi's knee injury and helped shift Erasmus' perspective, ultimately giving the winger another chance

Mapimpi overcame early struggles and became one of South Africa’s greatest wingers, including scoring in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has opened up about how he almost dismissed Makazole Mapimpi early in his national career.

Speaking on the Smash Sports podcast with assistant coach Mzwandile Stick, Erasmus revealed his initial doubts about the winger when he first took over the Springboks in 2018.

Despite Mapimpi’s talent, Erasmus wasn’t convinced.

I didn’t trust him at the time,” he admitted.

The coach’s hesitation stemmed from early mistakes Mapimpi made, including consecutive knock-ons.

I was willing to write him off,” Erasmus confessed.

Erasmus’ doubts might have sealed Mapimpi’s fate, but assistant coach Mzwandile Stick had a different perspective.

Stick, who had a close connection with Mapimpi, understood the challenges the winger was facing.

I knew he was struggling with an injury,” Stick explained.

During a conversation with the team doctor, Stick learned about Mapimpi’s knee issues.

He kept saying, ‘My knee, my knee,’ but at the time, you [Erasmus] hadn’t received the medical report yet,” Stick recalled.

Erasmus, frustrated with the team’s performance, saw Mapimpi’s struggle as a sign of weakness.

Erasmus later acknowledged his mistake.

“I got it wrong,” he admitted.

He had misinterpreted Mapimpi’s perseverance, failing to recognize that the winger was playing through pain.

“I thought he wasn’t a warrior, but in reality, he was pushing through despite the injury,” Erasmus reflected.

Thanks to Stick’s intervention, Mapimpi was given the chance to prove himself.

Today, he stands as one of South Africa’s most celebrated wingers, with historic moments including his iconic try in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final.

A Lesson in Coaching and Trust

Erasmus’ experience with Mapimpi serves as a lesson in coaching—sometimes, a player’s resilience isn’t immediately visible.

If Stick hadn’t spoken to Mapimpi, he might not be the player he is today,” Erasmus acknowledged.

A simple miscommunication could have cost South Africa one of its greatest rugby stars.

Mapimpi’s Career

Makazole Mapimpi made his debut for the Springboks in 2018. Since then, he has earned over 30 caps for South Africa.

He became the first South African to score a try in a Rugby World Cup final, which he achieved in the 2019 Rugby World Cup final against England, contributing to South Africa’s 32-12 victory. He has also played for the Southern Kings and the Sharks in domestic rugby, gaining recognition for his speed and finishing ability on the wing.

Erasmus Reaffirms Kolisi’s Captaincy

