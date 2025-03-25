Speculation rises over who will replace Rassie Erasmus as Springboks head coach after his contract expires following the 2027 Rugby World Cup

Felix Jones, a key figure in South Africa's World Cup victories, and Johan van Graan, known for his success at Bath

South African rugby has favored homegrown coaches, and it’s unlikely that SA Rugby will look outside the country for Erasmus’s successor

With Rassie Erasmus's contract as Springboks head coach set to expire after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, speculation is mounting over who could step into his shoes.

With Rassie Erasmus's contract as Springboks head coach set to expire after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, speculation is mounting over who could step into his shoes.Image Credit/Martin Steele.

Source: Getty Images

One name that continues to surface is Felix Jones, the former Ireland international and current assistant coach. Jones, who played a crucial role in South Africa’s World Cup triumphs in 2019 and 2023, recently returned to the country after a stint with England.

His return has fueled rumors that he might be groomed as the next Springbok head coach. According to former Ireland international Alan Quinlan, Jones is a strong contender. Speaking to Plejmo, Quinlan stated:

Felix Jones has gone back to South Africa. They have a great coaching team there, and I think Rassie Erasmus has obviously done an incredible job. He’s a strategist, so he’s not just going to walk away without ensuring South African rugby is in good hands.

Other Potential Candidates

While Jones appears to be a frontrunner, he is not the only name in the mix.

Quinlan also pointed out Johan van Graan as another possible successor.

If Johan van Graan continues his success with Bath, I think he will certainly be in the conversation. Things didn’t work out for him at Munster, but he’s building something strong at Bath, and that could put him in contention.

Quinlan added.

Van Graan, who previously served as an assistant coach for the Springboks, has been gaining recognition for his coaching abilities in Europe.

If Erasmus does step down after 2027, South African Rugby will likely have a shortlist of candidates, with Jones and Van Graan among the top names.

Will SA Rugby Look Beyond Its Borders?

Historically, the Springboks have favored homegrown talent when selecting a head coach.

While foreign assistants have been brought in under Erasmus’s tenure, the head coach position has typically been filled by a South African. Quinlan believes it is unlikely that SA Rugby will go outside the country for a successor.

I’d be surprised if they look beyond South Africa for a head coach. Rassie has brought in external coaches before, but they usually prefer someone who understands the system and the culture.

He explained.

With Rassie Erasmus's contract as Springboks head coach set to expire after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, speculation is mounting over who could step into his shoes.Image Credit/Martin Steele.

Source: Getty Images

The Road to 2027

For now, Erasmus remains focused on defending the Springboks’ world title in 2027. However, behind the scenes, preparations for a post-Erasmus era are likely already underway. The next two years could be crucial in determining who will inherit the reins of South African rugby.

If Felix Jones remains committed to the Springboks setup, his case for succession will only strengthen.

However, Johan van Graan and other rising coaching talents could also stake their claim.

Erasmus Backs Kolisi as Captain

Briefly News previously reported that Rassie Erasmus fully supports Siya Kolisi continuing as the Springboks' captain, provided he remains fit and in top form.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News