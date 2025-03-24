The former Springbok flyhalf, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, is unlikely to play for South Africa again after being handed a four-year suspension for testing positive for Clenbuterol

A handful of former Springboks have likely played their last game in the famous green and gold jersey.

While representing the national team is a lifelong dream for many, maintaining a place in the squad is just as challenging—especially with South Africa's incredible depth in talent. Here’s why two once-promising Boks, including a Rugby World Cup winner and an SA Rugby award recipient, may have reached the end of their international careers.

Elton Jantjies

Elton Jantjies, a 2019 Rugby World Cup winner, is unlikely to feature for the Springboks again.

The former Lions and Bok flyhalf was handed a four-year suspension after testing positive for Clenbuterol, a banned substance. Jantjies' suspension runs until 2028, by which time he will be 37, turning 38—well past his prime for international rugby.

Given the nature of his ban and the rising talent at flyhalf, a return to the Springbok setup seems highly improbable.

Aphiwe Dyantyi

Aphiwe Dyantyi’s international career was full of promise before it came to a sudden halt.

After being named SA Rugby’s Breakthrough Player of the Year in 2018, the explosive winger saw his career derailed when he tested positive for anabolic steroids, leading to a four-year ban. Dyantyi missed both of South Africa’s back-to-back Rugby World Cup triumphs and has since struggled to regain his best form.

Though he has returned to professional rugby, stints with the Sharks and now the Bulls have yet to restore his once-electric reputation.

With the Springboks boasting world-class wingers like Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Makazole Mapimpi, and Edwin van der Merwe, Dyantyi remains far down the pecking order.

Barring a remarkable resurgence, a Springbok return seems out of reach.

In June 2023, Jantjies tested positive for Clenbuterol, a banned substance often associated with fat-burning and muscle-building.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

The Harsh Reality of Professional Rugby

Both Jantjies and Dyantyi once looked set for long and successful Springbok careers, but bans and missed opportunities have all but ended their chances of returning to the national setup. With South African rugby in a golden era and new stars constantly emerging, their stories serve as a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change in professional sport.

