World Cup-winning Springboks ticked off an item from their bucket list by attending a Major League Baseball match in Tokyo, Japan

The Boks were in attendance as the Los Angeles Dodgers, featuring Japanese baseballer Shohei Ohtani, took on the Chicago Cubs

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the Boks for showing their love for other sports, while others were impressed by the experience

Several World Cup-winning Springboks were in attendance during a Major League Baseball event in Japan, Tokyo, showing their love for other sporting codes from around the world.

The Boks showed their support to Japanese baseballer Shohei Ohtani who helped the Los Angeles Dodgers defeat American rivals Chicago Cubs 6-3 at the the Tokyo Dome.

Japan-based Bok winger Cheslin Kolbe attended a Major League Baseball event in Tokyo.

Lood de Jager, Damian de Allende, Jesse Kriel and South African player of the year Cheslin Kolbe attended the match on Wednesday, 19 March 2025, and all became Dodgers fans.

Cheslin Kolbe ticks off an item from his bucket list

Watch Kolbe's experience in the video below:

During an interview on the RugbyJP website, Kolbe said he enjoyed the experience and that it made him a fan of America’s favourite pastime.

Kolbe said:

“It was an awesome experience getting to watch my first baseball match and to do so between two great teams was an experience on its own. It’s been on my bucket list of things to do, and the atmosphere in the stadium was incredible. I will definitely go watch games more regularly as it is the number one sport in Japan too.”

The Boks enjoyed their time at the baseball, according to Instagram:

The Boks enjoy their time in Japan

While Kolbe represents Tokyo Sungoliath, he is joined by a host of fellow Boks in the country including fellow winger Kurt-Lee Arendse who plays for Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars.

Other Japanese-based South Africans include the players who joined him at the Dodgers match and potential new Bok skipper Pieter Steph du Toit.

The Boks are enjoying their time ahead of an action-packed international season with coach Rassie Erasmus planning more than 15 Tests worldwide for the defending world champions.

Bok centres Jesse Kriel and Damian de Allende joined Kolbe at the baseball event.

Fans love the Boks experience at the Tokyo Dome

Local netizens reacted positively on social media, saying they loved the pictures from the player’s experience in Tokyo.

Mkudo1006 asked a question:

“Great! Love to see you enjoy another sport. How long have you been a Dodgers fan?”

Meckhailjosephus loved it:

“Always great to see different sports supporting one another.”

Gillianjosephineduplooy is a fan:

“Lekker man.”

Ursula_francis was impressed:

“Awesome vibe. Thanks for sharing.”

Lukas_frytz loved the setting:

“Awesome stadium.”

Rassie Erasmus plans an action-packed international season

As reported by Briefly News, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has planned an extensive international rugby 2025 season for the defending Rugby World Cup champions.

The Boks will play more than 15 Tests worldwide as Erasmus looks to test the depth of Mzansi’s rugby talent ahead of the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

