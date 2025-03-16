Bok duo Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse reunited in Japan after a match between Tokyo Sungoliath and the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars

The Dynaboars won the game 34-22, while Kolbe scored a try for Sungoliath, and the pair shared a light-hearted moment after the match

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the duo, rating the wingers among the best players in the world

Springbok duo Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse shared a lighthearted moment in Japan after a match between Tokyo Sungoliath and the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars.

Arendse’s side DynaBoars won the match 34-22 despite Kolbe getting on the scoresheet for Sungoliath.

Bok wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are both playing in Japan. Image: David Rogers/Getty Images and Gaspafotos/MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Both played vital roles for the Boks during their Rugby World Cup success in 2023, and they are expected to continue tearing up the field during an action-packed international 2025 season.

Springboks Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse met on the field in Japan

Watch the duo talk to each other in the video:

Both Kolbe and Arendse are playing their club rugby in Japan while previously representing the Western Province and Blue Bulls, respectively.

Ahead of the busy international season of more than 15 Tests, the Boks attended an alignment camp where they spent time in the gym.

Both Kolbe and Arendse provide excitement on the field and they serve as lethal weapons on either wing for the four-time Rugby World Cup champions.

Kolbe celebrated winning the SA Rugby Player of the Year Award on Instagram:

Kolbe and Arendse continue to impress on the field

Both Kolbe and Arendse made their way to the Boks after impressing for the Sevens in different periods, and they are now both plying their trade in Asia.

Kolbe has gained a stellar reputation after scoring 111 points for the Boks, while also winning the SA Rugby Player of the Year Award.

While Kolbe is an established star in the Bok setup, Arendse made his international debut in 2022 and has already racked up 85 points in 23 matches.

Wingers Cheslin Kolbe and Kurt-Lee Arendse are both regulars for the Springboks. Image: David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are proud of Kolbe and Arendse

Local fans praise the pacy duo on social media, rating both players as among the best players in the world.

Dean.w.damon made a joke:

“All I see is traffic fines in this video.”

Mapsmalo.k asked a question:

“Kurt-Lee can play 15?”

0dd_0ne_in praised the duo:

“Just two World Cup-winning wings.”

M.a.y_10_ is a fan:

“Legends.”

Schuttejohannes admires the duo:

“The two best wings in world rugby!”

Luzanewilliams was curious:

“Praat julle twee nou Japanese daar?”

Desmonduzzi is proud:

“The dynamic duo.”

Keanubahnsen made a request:

“They should link up and practice their steps on each other. Wouldn’t that be a show?”

Appollisquan wondered something:

“Praat die boyas Afrikaans?”

Cobusgomes gave them high praise:

“The smallest wings in world rugby with the BIGGEST HEARTS!”

