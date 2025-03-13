Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe showed that he is a fan favourite in South Africa even when cruising the streets of Tokyo

The World Cup winning-winger flexed his R2 million Land Rover Defender on the streets of Tokyo, much to the delight of local fans

Local netizens reacted positively on social media to praise Kolbe, with some fans calling the winger the best player in the world

Pacy Springbok winger Cheslin Kolbe brought his style to the streets of Tokyo by flexing a multi-million rand car.

The Bok winger posted a video of him driving a R2 million Land Rover Defender in Japan, thanking the manufacturer for his expensive ride.

Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe cruised Tokyo in an expensive ride. Image: Craig Mercer/MB Media and David Rogers/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Kolbe has established himself as one of South Africa’s most loved rugby players and recently impressed locals with his dance moves in Cape Town.

Cheslin Kolbe impresses local fans in Japan

Kolbe showed off his ride on Instagram:

The 31-year-old winger currently plays his club rugby for Tokyo Sungoliath, a club he joined in 2023 while he continues to remain a mainstay in the Springboks’ starting XV.

After impressive displays for the Springbok Sevens, Kolbe made his Bok debut in 2018 and has since played 39 Tests, scoring 111 points.

Kolbe’s impressive performances on the wing have helped him win two Rugby World Cups and an Olympic bronze, while he is expecting to be part of the Boks’ gruelling 2025 season.

Watch Kolbe's dance moves in the video below:

Kolbe has fans worldwide

When Kolbe is not cruising the streets of Tokyo, Kolbe spends time with his wife and children in their stunning Cape Town home.

Away from the rugby field, Kolbe also spends his time giving back to the community through the Cheslin Kolbe Foundation, which helps young athletes in several communities.

Kolbe’s philanthropy puts on a list of fellow Bok stars who have given back to the community with the list including Bok skipper Siya Kolisi and former prop Beast Mtawarira.

Winger Cheslin Kolbe is a star player for the Springboks. Image: David Rogers.

Source: Getty Images

Fans wish Kolbe luck in his future

Local netizens reacted on social media by praising Kolbe, with some calling the 31-year-old the best player in world rugby.

Marcoblakecpt wished Kolbe well:

“Long way from the Cape Flats. God bless brother, onwards and upwards.”

Unrealfendi said Kolbe would miss his ride soon:

“Must be dreading the Toyota's waiting at the Boks. Nice to see you in a Fend.”

Crispian Jacobs is happy:

“Mooi man!”

Chri$ihle is a fan:

“Bro just know this; I'm your NUMBER ONE FAN. I LOVE YOU BRO, keep working.”

Dean Smith hopes for the best:

“Enjoy brotherman, all the best that side!”

Dylan Wentzel blessed Kolbe:

“Bless up brother.”

Majija KaMajija backs Kolbe:

“Safe journey champ, to you and your family.”

Bradleycarlkoopman rates Kolbe highly:

“The best rugby player in the world.”

Sydwell Rodréquez Egnatius Maarman wished Kolbe luck:

“Good luck to you and your fam boytjie.”

Chadley Smit wants to meet Kolbe:

“We miss you in SA bro. We need to meet soon.”

