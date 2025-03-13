World Cup winner Faf de Klerk sent a heart-warming message to teammate Vincent Koch, who celebrated his 35th birthday on Thursday, 13 March 2025

The world champions showed they have a tight bond both on and off the field after De Klerk shared images celebrating their close friendship

Local netizens reacted on social media to acknowledge the friendship and also wished Koch a happy 35th birthday

Springbok forward Vincent Koch received well wishes on his 35th birthday on Thursday, 13 March 2025, with teammate Faf de Klerk leading the way.

De Klerk wished Koch well on his special day, much to the delight of Bok fans across Mzansi, as the scrum-half showed that he and the forward have a tight bond.

Springbok pair Faf de Klerk and Vincent Koch won the Rugyb World Cup in 2023. Image: Adam Pretty/World Rugby.

Ahead of a gruelling international rugby season, the Bok duo showed off their close friendship while De Klerk continues his recovery from injury.

Faf de Klerk shows off tight bond with Vincent Koch

De Klerk wished Koch a happy birthday on Instagram:

According to an Instagram post, De Klerk, who is missed by local fans as he recovers from injury, wished Koch a happy birthday by sharing images of their friendship.

De Klerk posted:

“Happy birthday to the best golf partner, supporter, bencher, best man and friend!! 35 and not out. Here’s to many more great times together with you and your family. May God bless you, Vinnie.”

Both De Klerk and Koch have become regulars in the Bok squad with the pair making a combined 115 appearances for the back-to-back Rugby World Cup champions.

Watch Koch pay a visit to his old primary school in the video below:

The Boks prepare for an exciting year

Bok coach Rassie Erasmus hopes to test the limits of South Africa’s rugby depth throughout the action-packed season after setting up more than 15 matches worldwide.

Ahead of the action-packed Test schedule, the Boks attended their first alignment camp where they spent time in the gym.

Last year, the Boks enjoyed a successful season as they won the Rugby Championship and reached top spot on the IRB World Rankings.

To ensure their continued success on the field, the Boks are set to face top opposition in 2025 with matches lined-up against New Zealand, Ireland and France.

Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk is a fan favourite. Image: Paul Harding/Gallo Images and Franco Arland/Getty Images.

Fans love De Klerk and Koch’s friendship

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise the Bok duo while they also took time to wish Koch a happy 35th birthday.

Ricollinart_official loved De Klerk’s message:

“Happy birthday brother! @vincekoch1 Two legends.”

Sshirokuma9 admires both players:

“Love both y’all guys, absolute legends.”

Carel_kotze is a fan:

“Legend.”

Bushbaby77 wished Koch well:

“Happiest birthday Vincent.”

Craig.davidson9 sent well wishes:

“Happy birthday meneer @vincekoch1.”

