Cheslin receives the prestigious Player of the Year award at the South African Rugby Awards

Despite being unable to attend, Layla celebrates her husband’s achievement at home, involving their children in the excitement

Layla shares a moving post on Instagram, expressing pride in Cheslin’s growth and faith-driven success

Cheslin Kolbe was named SA Rugby Men's Player of the Year at the South African Rugby Awards last night, but the real heartwarming moment came from his wife, Layla, who celebrated from home.

Although Layla and their children couldn’t attend the ceremony, she made sure the family shared in the excitement.

Cheslin Kolbe's big win was celebrated in a heartfelt way by his wife, Layla, who showered him with love and pride from home, surrounded by their children.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Hyping Up the Kids

As Cheslin’s name was called, Layla’s support was felt through her excitement.

At home, she was hyping up the kids, ensuring they felt the significance of the moment and shared in the pride of Cheslin’s win.

Layla's Heartfelt Message

On Instagram, Layla posted a heartfelt message about the moment:

Love being able to hype the kids up so they can understand their father's achievements. A big testimony to come from this. The timing is all God's grace. I'm so proud to see God's favor abound since you began this journey of walking in strengthened and renewed faith with God at the centre and being fully ..... to Him. It's truly inspiring to witness your growth. Not many will know but keep going.

A Simple Act of Love and Support

Layla’s heartfelt celebration, cheering on her husband and involving their children, was a beautiful example of family support.

Her energy and enthusiasm made the moment even more special, showing how deeply she supports Cheslin’s journey.

While Layla and their children couldn’t attend the event, she celebrated the win at home, sharing her pride and excitement with the kids.Image Credit/Cheslin Kolbe.

Source: Instagram

Netizens Celebrate with the Kolbes

Social media reactions poured in as fans celebrated with the Kolbe family:

Lauren Slamet:

This is your achievement too. Well done Kolbes."

Siebritztwins:

Amazing and well deserved.

Leigh Anne. Marshall:

Amazing.

Jodyp:

Hai, this gave me goosebumps.

Kaylinndavids:

Not me getting emotional again as if I didn't watch it last night.

Mogamad:

Well deserved, enjoy the moment and blessings."

Jamie:

This is beautiful, always backing your man. You are amazing, what a family."

Cindy Jacobs:

Your family is truly an inspiration."

Nomphelelo:

Well done, what a moment for you guys.

@Thando_Mkhize

What a beautiful family, your support for each other is inspiring!

@Emily_Jameson:

Such a proud moment, your family’s love is heartwarming!"

@SiphoDlamini24:

Absolutely deserved, you’re a true inspiration, Cheslin!"

@Olivia_SmithZA:

Incredible achievement, you guys are a true example of family support!

@Kuhle_Ndlovu92:

Such a powerful story, Kolbe family. Keep shining!"

Rassie Erasmus Reaffirms Siya Kolisi's Leadership

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has reaffirmed Siya Kolisi as the team’s captain, citing his continued fitness and form.

Despite discussions about squad renewal, with several key players nearing their mid-thirties, Erasmus believes Kolisi’s leadership is vital for the team’s success, especially as they prepare for the next Rugby World Cup.

