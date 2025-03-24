Kolisi led by example, scoring two tries and inspiring his team with his physicality and leadership

Despite a strong early lead for the Sharks, Zebre mounted a fierce comeback, briefly taking the lead 34-28 after two quick tries

The game ended with a dramatic turn as Ethan Hooker scored the winning try

Siya Kolisi delivered a captain’s performance as the Sharks edged out Zebre Parma 35-34 in a thrilling encounter in Durban.

From the outset, Kolisi set the tone with his physicality and leadership, helping the Sharks dominate the early exchanges.

Their pack shoved the Italian side backward in the scrums, setting up a strong attacking platform.

Sharks captain Siya Kolisi is challenged by Scott Gregory of Zebre Parma during the United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa. Image Credit:Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix.

The Sharks’ early intent paid off, as Kolisi crossed the whitewash for the opening try before centre Jurenzo Julius added another.

At 14-0 inside ten minutes, it looked like a comfortable afternoon for the home side.

Zebre Fight Back

However, the visitors refused to back down.

Tries from Alessandro Gezi and Giacomo Ferrari brought them level before flyhalf Giovanni Montemauri slotted a penalty to give Zebre a shock 17-14 lead. With the momentum shifting, the Sharks needed a moment of individual brilliance—and Kolisi delivered.

Breaking away from a maul near the halfway line, he stormed down the right flank, shrugged off a tackle, and powered over for his second try.

It was a captain’s effort, restoring the Sharks’ lead and reigniting their confidence.

Momentum Swings Again

Tighthead prop Vincent Koch added another try just before halftime, giving the Sharks a 28-17 cushion.

But Zebre came out firing in the second half, with fullback Geronimo Prisciantelli scoring two quick tries to swing the game back in the visitors’ favor at 31-28.

Another Montemauri penalty stretched their lead to 34-28, putting the Sharks on the back foot.

Siya Kolisi leads his team to a dramatic 35-34 victory with a standout captain’s performance, securing a thrilling win in a hard-fought encounter against Zebre Parma.Image Credit/SA Rugby Magazine.

Kolisi’s Influence Secures the Win

With time running out, the Sharks turned to their power game, camping inside Zebre’s 22m area.

Their persistence paid off when Zebre prop Muhamed Hasa was yellow-carded for collapsing a scrum.

Sensing an opportunity, the Sharks moved the ball wide, and centre Ethan Hooker dived over in the right corner. Flyhalf Jordan Hendrickse kept his composure, slotting his fifth conversion of the game to seal a dramatic 35-34 victory with five minutes left. Kolisi’s heroics proved the difference, and with Leinster up next, the Sharks will need their captain to deliver another inspired performance.

