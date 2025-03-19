Springbok legend Eben Eztebeth faces another setback in his recovery from a concussion

A relapse in concussion symptoms has extended his recovery, with the Sharks prioritizing his health and working closely with specialists to ensure he is symptom-free

The Sharks' coach John Plumtree emphasize the importance of player welfare

Springbok stalwart Eben Etzebeth has suffered another setback in his recovery from concussion, with the player now sidelined for another month.

The Sharks lock, who had hoped to return to action this weekend, was ruled out after recent complications in his rehabilitation process.

Etzebeth has now been out for over three months, raising concerns about his readiness for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.Image Credit/Adam Pretty.

Timeline of Injury

Etzebeth, 33, last played on December 7, when he sustained a concussion during a Champions Cup match against Exeter Chiefs.

While concussion recovery generally takes about three weeks, Etzebeth has now been out for over three months, raising concerns about his readiness for the 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Sharks Coach’s Cautious Optimism

Sharks head coach John Plumtree remains cautiously optimistic about Etzebeth’s recovery, stating,

Eben is training with us and looking good, but we won’t rush him. He is on track for a return before the end of March.

However, Plumtree admits the unpredictable nature of concussion injuries and the setbacks Etzebeth has encountered, leaving him hesitant to make any definitive statements.

Relapse in Symptoms

Etzebeth’s recovery hit a major obstacle when he experienced a relapse in symptoms a month after his initial injury.

The Sharks have prioritized his health, working closely with concussion specialists to ensure that Etzebeth is completely symptom-free before returning to play.

The club has confirmed that he will not return until he has fully recovered.

Sharks' Commitment to Player Welfare

The Sharks remain steadfast in their commitment to player welfare, with Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus reinforcing,

We will never bring a guy back too early. Eben must get to the stage where he is completely symptom-free.

The focus remains on ensuring Etzebeth’s long-term health, with no rush to return him to action prematurely.

The Sharks lock, who had hoped to return to action this weekend, was ruled out after recent complications in his rehabilitation process.Image Credit/Sharks and SuperSport.

Looking Ahead to a Return

Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of the Springbok legend, with many hopeful that Etzebeth will make his comeback soon.

However, it is clear that his health remains the primary concern, and only time will tell when he will be ready to return to the field.

A Pillar of Strength in Springbok Rugby

Eben Etzebeth, has been pivotal to the Springboks' success, earning over 128 caps and contributing to back-to-back Rugby World Cup victories.

His leadership and consistently top-tier performances have solidified his status as one of South Africa's rugby greats.

