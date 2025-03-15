According to SABC Sport journalist Vincent Sitsula, Broos' decision to exclude Kaizer Chiefs players is consistent with his approach

Sitsula believes Broos' strategy is centered on continuity, with minimal changes to maintain a core squad ahead of AFCON and World Cup qualifiers

Sitsula supports the recall of Percy Tau, highlighting his international experience

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has once again left Kaizer Chiefs players out of his latest squad, citing the club’s poor form as the reason for their exclusion.

His decision has divided opinion, with some agreeing that national team selection should be based on merit, while others argue that at least a few Chiefs players deserve a chance.

Hugo Broos has developed a reputation for making independent squad selections, uninfluenced by external pressure.Image Credit/Phill Magakoe.

Source: Getty Images

To gain more perspective on this, Briefly News spoke with SABC Sport journalist Vincent Sitsula, who shared his thoughts on Broos’ squad selection and the return of Percy Tau to the team.

Broos Stands Firm on His Selection Criteria

His latest omission of Kaizer Chiefs players is not unprecedented, as he has previously left them out when he felt they did not meet the required standard.

Sitsula noted.

In previous squads, a few Chiefs players made the cut but struggled to secure their places permanently.

This further supports Broos’ belief in selecting players based strictly on performance rather than reputation or fan expectations.

A Focus on Squad Stability

Broos has emphasized continuity in his selections, ensuring that he keeps a core group of players who understand his tactics and expectations.

His approach has resulted in minimal squad changes, with only a few new names introduced when necessary.

This is a very good squad, and the coach believes in continuity. He doesn’t normally make many changes except for one or two players.

Sitsula explained.

With major tournaments approaching—including the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco and the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers—Broos is focused on maintaining squad consistency.

Bringing in new players who have not performed at their best could disrupt the team’s chemistry and progress.

One of the biggest talking points in the latest squad announcement is the return of Percy Tau.Image Credit/Lefty Shivambu.

Source: Getty Images

Percy Tau’s Return Brings Experience and Attacking Depth

Now playing in Qatar for Al-Duhail, Tau has featured in five matches for his new club, providing one assist but yet to score.

Despite this, his presence in the national team is seen as a major boost.

It makes sense to recall Percy Tau back into the national team for his wealth of experience and also to add firepower in attack.

Sitsula said.

The national team needs all the experience it can get to do well at AFCON and qualify for the World Cup.

Tau’s creativity, technical ability, and experience on the international stage makes him a valuable addition to the squad as Bafana Bafana prepares for key fixtures.

What’s Next for Kaizer Chiefs Players?

While some may view Broos’ decision as harsh, it sends a clear message: consistent performance at club level is the only way to earn a place in the national team.

If Kaizer Chiefs players want to be considered in future squads, they will need to improve their form and prove that they can compete at the highest level. As Bafana Bafana gears up for crucial matches, Broos remains focused on building a competitive team capable of delivering results.

Whether his decision will pay off remains to be seen, but one thing is certain—he is sticking to his principles.

Broos Explains Exclusion of Chiefs Players

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos excluded all Kaizer Chiefs players from his latest squad due to the club’s ongoing struggles and inconsistency.

Source: Briefly News