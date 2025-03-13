Broos Backs His Picks! Bafana Stars Earned Recall for Crucial World Cup Qualifiers
- Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025
- The Belgian coach caused some reaction from local fans after recalling Percy Tau and Jayden Adams to the squad to face Lesotho and Benin
- Local football fans backed Broos’ decision to recall Adams, while they backed the quality of the Bafana squad ahead of the March encounters
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams and Qatar-based star Percy Tau’s selection to the Bafana Bafana squad raised some eyebrows on Thursday, 13 March 2025.
Coach Hugo Broos recalled both stars to the Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.
Adams' return to the side comes after the player was sent home from a recent squad due to to discipline issues yet he earned a recall after impressiive displays at Mamelodi Sundowns.
Hugo Broos admires Jayden Adams
Broos speaks about Adams in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to FARPost, Broos defended the decision to recall Adams, while local fans questioned Tau’s return to the squad.
Broos said:
“You must do everything to come to the team. I just wanted to show Jayden that it was not the right attitude to have. But I like him, he is a good player. He is playing well with Sundowns, so I didn’t see any reason why I shouldn’t call him again. I was afraid that he would not play so much.”
Adams joined Sundowns during January 2025, according to the video below:
Bafana Bafana aim for a spot at the 2026 World Cup
Bafana are currently second in their qualifying group, level with leaders Rwanda on seven points with six matches left to play.
After naming the squad to face Lesotho and Benin, Broos hopes his side can claim the top spot and take one step closer to the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted in North America.
The World Cup qualifiers will begin at home to Lesotho on Friday, 21 March, before Bafana travels to face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.
Fans back Broos’ decision over Adams
Local football fans reacted on social media to back the decision to recall Adams as they believe Broos has selected a strong squad.
Manthodi Ramokgatla backs Broos:
“Very strong selection from the coach. He picked his trusted soldiers. All the best to Bafana.”
Mpilonhle Mali Mkhize is happy for Adams:
“I'm happy for Adams’ recall, the guy is quality that can help Bafana Bafana in the long run. I'm sure we will also see Shandre Campbell and other youngsters in June friendlies as Hugo has mentioned giving young talent the opportunity during those friendlies.”
Sisonke Viti said Broos selects the right players:
“Hugo Broos doesn't select overhyped players but good players.”
Siyabonga Nhlapo is pleased:
“I'm happy to see ADAMS.”
Michael Laastele respects Broos:
“Good choice, we respect the coach’s decision!”
Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana suffer massive injury blow
As reported by Briefly News, Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs suffered a huge injury blow after defender Rushwin Dortley was ruled out for the rest of the season through injury.
Dortley has become a mainstay in the Chiefs and Bafana side after making the big-money move to Soweto from relegated PSL club Cape Town Spurs.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Sports Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za