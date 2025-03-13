Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos named his squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in March 2025

The Belgian coach caused some reaction from local fans after recalling Percy Tau and Jayden Adams to the squad to face Lesotho and Benin

Local football fans backed Broos’ decision to recall Adams, while they backed the quality of the Bafana squad ahead of the March encounters

Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams and Qatar-based star Percy Tau’s selection to the Bafana Bafana squad raised some eyebrows on Thursday, 13 March 2025.

Coach Hugo Broos recalled both stars to the Bafana squad ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos defends his squad selection ahead of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Adams' return to the side comes after the player was sent home from a recent squad due to to discipline issues yet he earned a recall after impressiive displays at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Hugo Broos admires Jayden Adams

Broos speaks about Adams in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Broos defended the decision to recall Adams, while local fans questioned Tau’s return to the squad.

Broos said:

“You must do everything to come to the team. I just wanted to show Jayden that it was not the right attitude to have. But I like him, he is a good player. He is playing well with Sundowns, so I didn’t see any reason why I shouldn’t call him again. I was afraid that he would not play so much.”

Adams joined Sundowns during January 2025, according to the video below:

Bafana Bafana aim for a spot at the 2026 World Cup

Bafana are currently second in their qualifying group, level with leaders Rwanda on seven points with six matches left to play.

After naming the squad to face Lesotho and Benin, Broos hopes his side can claim the top spot and take one step closer to the 2026 tournament, which will be hosted in North America.

The World Cup qualifiers will begin at home to Lesotho on Friday, 21 March, before Bafana travels to face Benin on Tuesday, 25 March.

Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams and Qatar SC player Percy Tau earned recalls to the Bafana Bafana squad.

Fans back Broos’ decision over Adams

Local football fans reacted on social media to back the decision to recall Adams as they believe Broos has selected a strong squad.

Manthodi Ramokgatla backs Broos:

“Very strong selection from the coach. He picked his trusted soldiers. All the best to Bafana.”

Mpilonhle Mali Mkhize is happy for Adams:

“I'm happy for Adams’ recall, the guy is quality that can help Bafana Bafana in the long run. I'm sure we will also see Shandre Campbell and other youngsters in June friendlies as Hugo has mentioned giving young talent the opportunity during those friendlies.”

Sisonke Viti said Broos selects the right players:

“Hugo Broos doesn't select overhyped players but good players.”

Siyabonga Nhlapo is pleased:

“I'm happy to see ADAMS.”

Michael Laastele respects Broos:

“Good choice, we respect the coach’s decision!”

