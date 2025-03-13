Fans Divided Over Percy Tau's Return to Bafana Bafana Squad
- While some supporters celebrate Tau’s return, believing he can boost the squad, others question his selection over in-form players
- Coach Hugo Broos previously criticized Tau’s lack of game time at Al Ahly but has now recalled him following his move to Qatar SC
- Fans are curious about whether Tau or rising star Relebohile Mofokeng will wear the iconic No. 10 jersey
Bafana Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has announced the inclusion of Percy Tau in the preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin.
This marks a significant return for Tau, who has been absent from the national team due to limited playing time at his previous club, Al Ahly.
Broos's Perspective
Coach Broos has cautioned against placing unrealistic expectations on Tau, emphasizing that while he is a valuable player, he cannot single-handedly decide games.
Broos highlighted the need for a collective team effort and urged fans to judge Tau fairly, acknowledging his ability to elevate the team's performance when playing with confidence.
Tau's Potential Impact
As Bafana Bafana prepares for these crucial qualifiers, Tau's inclusion brings a blend of experience and skill to the squad.
Fans and analysts will be keen to see how his presence influences the team's dynamics and performance on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This decision has sparked mixed reactions among fans and analysts, reflecting a spectrum of opinions on Tau's current form and potential impact.
K2:
Good to see Percy Tau back in the squad, now who’s going to wear number 10 between him & Rele
Thabang:
Percy Tau over Makgopa? 🚮
Menemene:
Ufunani u Percy Tau la?
Kgatishi Lamola:
It's good to see Percy Tau back in the squad ⚽️🇿🇦💪"
SK Mtshali:
Yes, Percy Tau is back."
Clock:
I'd change 🔴Morena for🔄 Mayambela, 🔴Tau for🔄 Titus."
Maphiri:
Not Percy Tau 😭🤦♂️"
Luhsjr:
Tau back after 2 years, hopefully he does well."
Bandile Sihle:
So with the return of our national captain, we won't see President Yama 2K wearing jersey number 10 🥺😩 what a drag."
Option Tee:
Welcome back, The Lion of Judah."
Malabhane Ndou:
Big up Percy Tau to be back, we trust in the lion, but disrespect to Cheese Boy Grant Kekana to be omitted without a fault. Boost Mayo too, leave Rayners, take Mailula.
Nkosinathi:
Who's going to wear jersey no.10 between Tau and Mofokeng?
Thari
Someone like Relebohile Mofokeng can learn a lot from Percy Tau, not only football stuff but life in general, understanding football business and one's conduct off the field with all the hype, fame and adorations that although good but if not managed carefully can be a curse.
Bafana Bafana Squad Announcement Sparks Mixed Reactions
Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos dropped Orlando Pirates strikers Evidence Makgopa and Tshegofatso Mabasa from the final 23-man squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin in March 2025.
