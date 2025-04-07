South Africa faces significant fiscal challenges in securing government backing for large-scale events like the Rugby World Cup

Stadiums from the 2010 FIFA World Cup require costly upgrades, with limited funds available for rugby-specific facilities

The increasing influence of money and political considerations in the bidding process makes it harder for South Africa to compete with wealthier countries

The future of South Africa hosting another Rugby World Cup appears uncertain, despite the country's strong historical ties to the sport.

With the confirmed locations for the next decade of Rugby World Cups, South Africa has been left out of the running, and the possibility of hosting the tournament again may not materialize anytime soon.

South Africa's next opportunity to host the Rugby World Cup may not come until 2035, marking 40 years since their historic 1995 victory. Image/SABC

Source: Getty Images

Financial and Government Commitment Challenges

The financial burden of hosting the Rugby World Cup is one of the primary obstacles for South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The country has struggled with securing government support for large-scale sporting events due to fiscal constraints.

As former bid committee head Rian Oberholzer noted, securing the government's backing for the 2023 Rugby World Cup was an arduous process.

Even though South Africa's bid for 2023 was world-class, the government had to commit substantial funds to make the event possible.

However, with the current political climate, it’s highly unlikely that the government would repeat this kind of financial commitment, making it difficult for South African rugby to compete with wealthier European countries.

Aging Infrastructure and Venue Upgrades

South Africa's stadiums, which were upgraded for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, will be 25 years old by the time the 2035 Rugby World Cup rolls around.

These venues would require significant investment to bring them up to international standards, a costly and complex task.

With the government already facing economic pressure, it's uncertain whether the necessary funds for stadium upgrades would be allocated.

The challenge of maintaining and improving infrastructure is further compounded by the lack of long-term support for rugby-specific facilities, making South Africa’s prospects of hosting another World Cup more difficult.

Past Bidding Controversies and Political Dynamics

South Africa’s loss of the 2023 Rugby World Cup bid to France highlights the increasing influence of money in the bidding process.

Although South Africa was initially considered a favorite, political considerations and financial incentives swayed the outcome.

According to Oberholzer, the loss was a direct result of France offering more financial backing through sponsors and institutions, influencing the voting process in their favor.

This shift in the way World Rugby selects hosts reflects a broader trend towards affluence being a determining factor in the bidding process, which may disadvantage South Africa in future bids.

The 2035 Hope

Given the current circumstances, South Africa's next opportunity to host the Rugby World Cup may not come until 2035, marking 40 years since their historic 1995 victory.

However, with mounting challenges—from finances to infrastructure—it's unclear whether South Africa will be able to overcome these hurdles in time for 2035.

The global landscape of rugby hosting continues to evolve, and World Rugby’s focus on diversifying the tournament's reach could further limit South Africa’s chances.

Why South Africa May Never Host Another Rugby World Cup Again

Source: AFP

While South Africa has a deep-rooted love for rugby, its ability to host future Rugby World Cups faces significant financial, political, and infrastructure challenges.

Until these issues are addressed, it seems unlikely that South Africa will be able to host the prestigious tournament again anytime soon.

Rassie Erasmus Reflects on Nearly Overlooking Makazole Mapimpi

Briefly News previously reported that Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus almost overlooked Makazole Mapimpi’s potential early in his career due to initial mistakes, including consecutive knock-ons in 2018.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News