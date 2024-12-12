National sports minister Gayton McKenzie has stepped in to provide a R5 million bonus for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players

Mzansi football stars have been waiting for player bonuses from SAFA since September 2024, with the balance being a reported R6 million

Local netizens praised McKenzie on social media, while they also raised concerns for the political interference, which is frowned upon by FIFA

Gayton McKenzie has allocated R5 million towards bonuses for Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana players.

The R5 million bonus allocated by McKenzie will help resolve SAFA's issues after the association failed to pay player bonuses to the tune of R6 million since September 2024.

Bafana Bafana and Banyan Banyana players will get a bonus from national sports minister Gayton McKenzie. Image: Frennie Shivambu and Gordon Arons/Gallo Images.

Source: Getty Images

McKenzie said he could not stand for Mzansi's stars going unpaid, especially after the side climbed to their highest FIFA ranking since 2015.

Gayton McKenzie wants answers from SAFA

McKenzie made his statement on Twitter (X):

According to a Twitter post, McKenzie said he would help SAFA but still demanded answers from the association that he previously told to improve.

McKenzie tweeted:

"I couldn't sit and watch our players not being paid over festive. We advanced 5 million rand to be used to pay all Bafana and Banyana players, including their bonuses. We also demanded a turnaround strategy from @SAFA_net. Our players made us proud."

Fans praise McKenzie

Local netizens praised McKenzie on social media for his intervention but raised concern about the political interference, which is against FIFA regulations.

Nkgatle Botipe is not happy:

"This is a clear case of political interference. What is necessary is the removal of the SAFA head, who is currently embroiled in legal battles. Although the minister's intentions are good, this is unacceptable."

Graham Jehoma thinks FIFA should step in:

"Strange that FIFA doesn't call this political interference when bailout money is given, but try and remove these SAfA officials."

Mokoena Alluscious wants Jordaan to leave his post:

"No one could EVER convince me that Danny Jordaan is the only person to take our football forward. He's too comfortable there by SAFA. Just politics and vibes."

Christopher September praised McKenzie:

"Thank you very much, honourable minister McKenzie, for caring about the well-being of our sports heroes. Keep up the marvellous work."

Isidore Ivan Africa agreed:

"Seems like a very level-headed and reasonable decision. Well done, minister Gayton and team. SAFA definitely needs to pull up their socks."

