Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos was approached by an African rival.

North African giants Tunisia admitted they tried to lure Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos earlier this season

Rumours arose that another nation approached the Belgian coach during Bafana's successful 2025 AFCON qualification

Local football fans said on social media that Broos made the right decision to stay with the side now ranked 57th in the world

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had an offer from an African rival before he guided Mzansi's finest to the 2025 AFCON.

During Bafana's qualification, Tunisia approached the Belgian coach, but their bid failed after failing to meet Broos' financial demands.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos had an offer from an African rival. Pics: Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Since turning Tunisia down, Broos enjoyed success with Bafana after guiding the side to AFCON and achieving their best FIFA ranking since 2015, 57th.

Tunisia approached Hugo Broos

Tunisia's interest in Broos was confirmed in the tweet below:

According to Soccer Laduma, Tunisia FF committee member Chedly Rahmani confirmed the nation's interest in the coach aiming to guide Bafana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Rahmani said:

"The problem is that he wanted to come with his entire staff, and it would cost us 2.9 million Euros (R54 million) per year. We don't have that budget."

Fans are happy Broos stayed

Local football fans said on social media that Broos made the right decision to stay with Bafana, saying the Belgian is admired in Mzansi.

Mabonyane Patrick says Broos was right to stay with Bafana:

"Just because he's doing good in our national team doesn't mean he'll do well there; remember, we have good players."

Moo Moiloa says Broos can go:

"He must go; coach Manqoba is looking for jobs."

Sihle Ngcobo says Broos is admired:

"I love how we love this old man in this country now."

Mabonyane Patrick says Broos will not leave:

"You can't ever convince him."

Sydney Ndlovu says to leave Broos alone:

"Hugo finally got peace."

Foreign-based star knocks on Bafana Bafana's door

As Briefly News reported, MLS-based South African star Bongokuhle Hlongwane continues to impress at Minnesota United and could earn a recall to the Bafana Bafana side.

The striker-turned-wingback earned a contract extension at the MLS club after the finishing the season as the club's top scorer.

Source: Briefly News