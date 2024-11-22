Bafana Bafana’s World Cup Success Could Be Coach Hugo Broos’ Swansong
- Qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the primary concern for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, and it could be his last achievement in football
- Bafana are second in group C, level with leaders Rwanda on seven points, while there are six matches left to play
- Local football fans backed Broos on social media, saying Bafana will qualify for the World Cup and taste success at the 2025 Afcon
Coach Hugo Broos said he will end his career after guiding Bafana Bafana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 72-year-old Bafana coach said he is focused on Bafana earning their place through qualification, a feat not achieved since 2002.
Bafana last played at a World Cup in 2010, but qualified as the hosts of the tournament and after earning a place at the 2025 AFCON, Broos has eyed more success at the side.
Hugo Broos wants to earn a place at the FIFA World Cup
Broos speaks about his plans in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
According to Soccer Laduma, Broos said the side is focused on qualification, while he could introduce some PSL youngsters into his squad for the qualifiers.
Broos said:
“After this, I will stop because I am 72. I think it’s time to stop, but I want to stop with qualifying for the World Cup. It should be a fantastic end to my career, so again, you can be sure that we will do everything to qualify for the United States and Canada World Cup in 2026.”
Fans back Broos
Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the coach will qualify for the World Cup and win the 2025 Afcon.
Sky Sky said Broos has done well:
“Champions know when to stop. Surely, he made a mark in South Africa and Africa as a whole.”
Excellent Mcclane made a suggestion:
“Come 2026, Lord Helman Mkhelele will take over.”
Rafael Chichongue backed Broos:
“Broos will win the African Cup of Nations and qualify for the World Cup.”
Gcobhoza Mntanami has a prediction:
“He must win the AFCON. Riveiro will take over and win the World Cup.”
Tso Dakhuza prasied Broos:
“He made his mark and brought back some belief in our Bafana Bafana team. Again, madala is 70+ now. Like someone once said, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.”
Hugo Broos says PSL star must adapt
As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broo said Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi must adapt to his style of play.
Maswanganyi has scored twice in as many games for Bafana, and Broos said the player needs to work harder if he wants a regular place in the squad.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za