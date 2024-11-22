Qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup is the primary concern for Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, and it could be his last achievement in football

Bafana are second in group C, level with leaders Rwanda on seven points, while there are six matches left to play

Local football fans backed Broos on social media, saying Bafana will qualify for the World Cup and taste success at the 2025 Afcon

Coach Hugo Broos said he will end his career after guiding Bafana Bafana to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The 72-year-old Bafana coach said he is focused on Bafana earning their place through qualification, a feat not achieved since 2002.

Qualifying for the FIFA World Cup will be Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos' last achievement in football. Image: BafanaBafana.

Source: Twitter

Bafana last played at a World Cup in 2010, but qualified as the hosts of the tournament and after earning a place at the 2025 AFCON, Broos has eyed more success at the side.

Hugo Broos wants to earn a place at the FIFA World Cup

Broos speaks about his plans in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to Soccer Laduma, Broos said the side is focused on qualification, while he could introduce some PSL youngsters into his squad for the qualifiers.

Broos said:

“After this, I will stop because I am 72. I think it’s time to stop, but I want to stop with qualifying for the World Cup. It should be a fantastic end to my career, so again, you can be sure that we will do everything to qualify for the United States and Canada World Cup in 2026.”

Fans back Broos

Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the coach will qualify for the World Cup and win the 2025 Afcon.

Sky Sky said Broos has done well:

“Champions know when to stop. Surely, he made a mark in South Africa and Africa as a whole.”

Excellent Mcclane made a suggestion:

“Come 2026, Lord Helman Mkhelele will take over.”

Rafael Chichongue backed Broos:

“Broos will win the African Cup of Nations and qualify for the World Cup.”

Gcobhoza Mntanami has a prediction:

“He must win the AFCON. Riveiro will take over and win the World Cup.”

Tso Dakhuza prasied Broos:

“He made his mark and brought back some belief in our Bafana Bafana team. Again, madala is 70+ now. Like someone once said, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage.”

Hugo Broos says PSL star must adapt

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broo said Orlando Pirates star Patrick Maswanganyi must adapt to his style of play.

Maswanganyi has scored twice in as many games for Bafana, and Broos said the player needs to work harder if he wants a regular place in the squad.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News